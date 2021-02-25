College report 2/25/21: Emme Olson's three-run homer powers ISU softball team to win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Emme Olson blasted a three-run home run in a five-run second inning to propel the Illinois State softball team to an 8-3 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Thursday at the Tennessee Invitational.

The Redbirds improved to 2-2, while Martin suffered its first loss in six games.

Kaili Chval drove in two runs and Spenser Strandgard had three hits for ISU. Reili Gardner and Mack Leonard added two hits each.

Leonard (1-1) picked up the pitching victory, allowing three earned runs in 4⅔ innings while striking out three and walking two.

Morgan Day did not surrender a hit and struck out six over the final 2⅓ frames.

