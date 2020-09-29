College report 9/30/20: ISU, Darlow to help student-athletes develop, grow personal brands

The Illinois State Athletics Department announced Tuesday it is partnering with brand marketing consultant and best-selling author Jeremy Darlow to assist Redbird student-athletes in developing and growing their personal brands.

"This partnership focuses on our student-athletes’ personal growth, brand development and leadership and will provide them with tools that will prepare them for life after sports," said ISU athletic director Larry Lyons. "We feel this will be a key addition to our comprehensive life skills and personal development programming initiatives coordinated by our staff in the Karin L. Bone Athletics Study Center."

Darlow, the best-selling author of Brands Win Championships and Athletes Are Brands Too, will provide Redbird student-athletes access to "The DARLOW Rules" program, which features short, easy to understand, video-based lessons teaching athletes from every sport the fundamentals of brand development and communication.

ISU is the first university in the state to enroll in the program.