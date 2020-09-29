College report 9/30/20: ISU, Darlow to help student-athletes develop, grow personal brands

The Illinois State Athletics Department announced Tuesday it is partnering with brand marketing consultant and best-selling author Jeremy Darlow to assist Redbird student-athletes in developing and growing their personal brands.
"This partnership focuses on our student-athletes’ personal growth, brand development and leadership and will provide them with tools that will prepare them for life after sports," said ISU athletic director Larry Lyons. "We feel this will be a key addition to our comprehensive life skills and personal development programming initiatives coordinated by our staff in the Karin L. Bone Athletics Study Center."
Darlow, the best-selling author of Brands Win Championships and Athletes Are Brands Too, will provide Redbird student-athletes access to "The DARLOW Rules" program, which features short, easy to understand, video-based lessons teaching athletes from every sport the fundamentals of brand development and communication.
ISU is the first university in the state to enroll in the program.
"The Illinois State mission aspires for more than simply success on the field or court," Darlow stated. "Redbird Athletics is focused on preparing their student-athletes for life beyond sports. It’s an honor to work with a University dedicated to teaching their athletes what it takes to build a plan for the rest of their lives, not simply the rest of their college careers. This partnership is a testament to that dedication."
By the end of the course, student-athletes will have built their own brand marketing plan, employing the same planning techniques used by Darlow over the course of his extensive career in sports marketing. Additionally, each graduating student will receive a certificate of completion to include on their professional resume.
Darlow is a leading brand consultant, former director of marketing for adidas Football and Baseball, adjunct marketing professor and author of the best-selling books. He has worked with schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan and UCLA; athletes that include Aaron Rodgers, Kris Bryant and Lionel Messi; and celebrities such as Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Men, women golfers 2nd: The Illinois Wesleyan men's and women's golf teams each finished second in the Flyer Intercollegiate at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont.
The IWU men shot a final-round 302 on the Dubsdread Course for a 901 total, 21 strokes behind Valparaiso in the 13-team field. The Titans were led by Jimmy Morton (73-220) and Rob Wuethrich (75-222), who finished tied for second and tied for fifth, respectively.
IWU's women fired a 331 on the Ravines Course for a 663 total, which was 13 strokes behind Southern Indiana. The Titan B team was sixth (345-705) in the nine-team field. IWU's Emma Thorman placed second (81-158) and Maggie Warrner tied for third (79-159).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!