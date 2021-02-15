College report: Dan Anfield paces Illinois State golf team in Mobile Bay Intercollegiate

MOBILE, Ala. — Senior Dan Anfield shot a 3-over par 75 and tied for 39th on Tuesday as Illinois State finished 12th in the 15-team Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.
The Redbirds fired a final-round 295 and posted a 54-hole total of 889. Anfield's 219 total was four strokes ahead of teammates David Perkins (72) and Felix van Dijk (73), who tied for 53rd.
Illinois cruised to the team title behind medalist Michael Feagles. The Illini's 827 total was 17 strokes ahead of Indiana, while Feagles (66-200) won by eight strokes over teammate Jerry Ji (67).
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
