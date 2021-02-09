 Skip to main content
College report for 02/10/21: Illinois State women's golf ties for third at tournament
College report for 02/10/21: Illinois State women's golf ties for third at tournament

The Illinois State women’s golf team posted its third straight sub-300 round Tuesday to tie for third in the Mid-American Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

ISU’s 876 total tied Akron and was behind team champion Northern Illinois at 860 and second-place Florida Gulf Coast at 863.

Sophomore Emma Rouger was the low Redbird scorer with a 71-217, which tied for eighth individually. Emma Sutton tied for 12th at 73-219, and Avalon Woodward tied for 16th at 76-220.

Parola back on baseball staff: Former Illinois State player Derek Parola has returned to the Redbirds as assistant baseball coach and director of camps.

Parola started 170 games for the Redbirds in a playing career that spanned 2015-19. He was the program's director of operations in 2020.

He was briefly an assistant at Illinois-Springfield before returning to ISU.

“When our spot came open, Derek was our first and only call," Redbirds coach Steve Holm said. "He has all the attributes to be a great coach, and we could not be happier to add him back to our program.” 

Illinois Wesleyan

Basketball teams add games: With this week's games against Augustana College postponed, the IWU basketball teams have added College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contests with North Park.

The men will host the Vikings on Friday at 7 p.m. at Shirk Center, while the Wesleyan women will face North Park on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Chicago.

