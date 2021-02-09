College report for 02/10/21: Illinois State women's golf ties for third at tournament

The Illinois State women’s golf team posted its third straight sub-300 round Tuesday to tie for third in the Mid-American Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

ISU’s 876 total tied Akron and was behind team champion Northern Illinois at 860 and second-place Florida Gulf Coast at 863.

Sophomore Emma Rouger was the low Redbird scorer with a 71-217, which tied for eighth individually. Emma Sutton tied for 12th at 73-219, and Avalon Woodward tied for 16th at 76-220.

Parola back on baseball staff: Former Illinois State player Derek Parola has returned to the Redbirds as assistant baseball coach and director of camps.

Parola started 170 games for the Redbirds in a playing career that spanned 2015-19. He was the program's director of operations in 2020.

He was briefly an assistant at Illinois-Springfield before returning to ISU.

“When our spot came open, Derek was our first and only call," Redbirds coach Steve Holm said. "He has all the attributes to be a great coach, and we could not be happier to add him back to our program.”

