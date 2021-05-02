College Report for Sunday: Appalachian State forward Kendall Lewis transferring to Illinois State

The Redbirds still have three scholarships available.

Baseball falls short: Jordan Libman, Ryan Cermak and Jack Butler slugged home runs but ISU was defeated, 7-6, by Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference action at Valparaiso, Ind.

Libman's lead off homer in the first put the Redbirds in front, and Cermak's two-run blast in the fourth put ISU in front, 3-2. Butler's two-run shot in the ninth brought the Redbirds within one.

Jake McCaw continued his recent torrid hitting with three hits for ISU (18-25, 8-8 in the MVC). Butler and Cermak each had two hits and two RBIs.

ISU starter Sean Sinisko allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Riley Dent cracked a two-run homer for the Crusaders (11-23, 6-10).

Softball shut out: The ISU softball team dropped the deciding game of an MVC series against Northern Iowa, 8-0, at Marian Kneer Stadium.

UNI moved to 27-17 and 17-7 in the Valley on the strength of a three-hit shutout by Kailyn Roberts (18-5), who struck out four and walked none over five innings.