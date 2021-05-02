College Report for Sunday: Appalachian State forward Kendall Lewis transferring to Illinois State

Kendall Lewis, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward who played the past two seasons for Appalachian State, will be transferring to Illinois State, Verbalcommits.com reported Sunday.
Lewis started seven of nine games he played this season for the Mountaineers before entering the transfer portal in January. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.2% from the field and 75.7% at the free throw line.
A native of Snellville, Ga., Lewis averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds as a freshman in the 2019-20 season. He also blocked 21 shots.
Lewis is the second transfer joining the Redbirds. Mark Freeman, a 5-10 sophomore guard from Tennessee State, signed with ISU last week. Freeman averaged 17.1 points this season. Freeman and Lewis both will have three years of eligibility left.
ISU also is adding a preferred walk-on in 6-3 guard Julian Samuels, who graduated from Annawan High School in 2020 and played this season for Central Pointe Christian Post Grad in Orlando, Fla.
The Redbirds still have three scholarships available.
Baseball falls short: Jordan Libman, Ryan Cermak and Jack Butler slugged home runs but ISU was defeated, 7-6, by Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference action at Valparaiso, Ind.
Libman's lead off homer in the first put the Redbirds in front, and Cermak's two-run blast in the fourth put ISU in front, 3-2. Butler's two-run shot in the ninth brought the Redbirds within one.
Jake McCaw continued his recent torrid hitting with three hits for ISU (18-25, 8-8 in the MVC). Butler and Cermak each had two hits and two RBIs.
ISU starter Sean Sinisko allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Riley Dent cracked a two-run homer for the Crusaders (11-23, 6-10).
Softball shut out: The ISU softball team dropped the deciding game of an MVC series against Northern Iowa, 8-0, at Marian Kneer Stadium.
UNI moved to 27-17 and 17-7 in the Valley on the strength of a three-hit shutout by Kailyn Roberts (18-5), who struck out four and walked none over five innings.
ISU starter Mack Leonard walked six and was charged with eight runs (five earned) in 4⅓ innings.