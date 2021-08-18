College report: Four from area join Illinois State track/cross country teams

Four athletes from Pantagraph area high schools were among 44 new additions to the Illinois State track and field and cross country teams announced Tuesday.

Normal West high jumper Kenzie Klink, Bloomington distance runner Kaitlin Skeate, GCMS hurdler Isaiah Chatman and Olympia distance runner Charlie Kistner are part of Coach Jeff Bovee’s recruiting class.

Klink has cleared 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump and finished 13th in the event at the Class 3A State Meet.

Skeate was second in the Big 12 Conference Cross Country Championships with a time of 17:33.3 over three miles and placed sixth in the state meet.

Chatman was the Class 1A 300-meter hurdles state champion with a clocking of 39.11 seconds and has a personal best of 14.77 in the 110 hurdles.

Kistner was seventh in the 3,200 at the 2A State Meet in a personal best 9:32.71. He was sixth in last fall’s state cross country meet.

ISU second in soccer poll

The Redbird women’s soccer team was picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll. ISU received 70 poll points with league favorite Loyola at 80 with eight of nine first-place votes.

Recommended for you…

Redbird senior Ashley Santos and junior Michaela Kirschten were named to the league’s preseason team.

Women’s golf adds player

ISU women’s golf coach Breanne Hall has announced that former New Mexico State golfer Kehler Koss has joined the Redbird roster.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kehler Koss to our program,” said Hall. “She showed a lot of growth during her collegiate career at New Mexico State as she continued to improve and lower her scoring average.”

Koss posted a 76.89 scoring average over nine rounds during the 2019-20 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.