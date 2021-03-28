College report from Sunday: Illinois State volleyball wins MVC title outright

The Illinois State volleyball team clinched the outright Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship Sunday with a dominating 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Southern Illinois at Carbondale.

ISU improved to 13-5 overall and 11-3 in the MVC. The Redbirds are the top seed for the Valley Tournament, which begins Thursday at Redbird Arena.

“This team has wanted this the whole season, especially our group of seniors who has had pieces of championships throughout their career," ISU coach Leah Johnson said. "Their goal was to win a regular season championship and to win a conference tournament to make it to another postseason.

"It’s a special thing to see someone realize their goals. I’m so proud of this team and excited to see what else they can accomplish.”

ISU won its sixth straight match and has won 18 of 19 sets over that time.

Sarah Kushner led the Redbirds with 15 kills. Kaylee Martin added 14.

Stef Jankiewicz handed out 17 assists and Kendal Meier was credited with a team-high 10 digs.

Perkins leads golf tourney: ISU's David Perkins leads the pack with a 5-under par 67 at the Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.