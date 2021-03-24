 Skip to main content
College report from Wednesday: Morgan Day hurls two-hit shutout as Illinois State softball wins eighth straight
COLLEGE REPORT

College report from Wednesday: Morgan Day hurls two-hit shutout as Illinois State softball wins eighth straight

Morgan Day allowed two hits and struck out 12 while Mack Leonard went 3-for-3 with a solo homer as Illinois State blanked Northern Illinois, 6-0, in a nonconference softball game Wednesday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

ISU, which improved to 16-4 with its eighth straight victory, also received two RBIs from Jayden Standish.

Day (8-3) walked four in a complete-game effort. 

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Softball splits: Lexy Trammell went 3-for-4, including a solo homer, as Illinois Wesleyan beat Wheaton, 6-3, to gain a split in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader at Inspiration Field.

Wheaton scored all its runs in the fourth to down IWU, 9-0, in the first game that went five innings.

IWU (3-5, 1-3) had 11 hits in the second game with Madison Moore, Hayley Earl and Hannah Heraty getting two each. Heraty also had two RBIs. Natalie Grubczak (1-2) picked up the win with a complete game, allowing two earned runs and striking out six.

Moore had two of IWU's three hits in the opener. 

Baseball falls: Millikin pounded out 15 hits and beat Illinois Wesleyan, 8-3, in a CCIW baseball game at Jack Horenberger Field.

The Big Blue (11-1, 4-0) put the game away with four runs in the top of the ninth. Jack Schneider drove in two runs for the Titans (7-6, 2-3), who had five hits. 

Morgan Day

Day
Mack Leonard

Leonard
