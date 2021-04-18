College report: Illinois State baseball rolls past Milwaukee

With 10 hits, six walks and four hit by pitches, the Illinois State baseball team's hitters produced plenty of baserunners Sunday at Franklin, Wis.
The Redbirds cashed in those opportunities for a 10-2 nonconference victory over Milwaukee at Franklin Field.
ISU starter Sean Sinisko (3-3) surrendered one earned run, walked two and struck out six over the first five innings as the Redbirds improved to 13-21.
Relievers Mason Burns, Erik Kubiatowicz and Derek Salata allowed just one hit and struck out six the rest of the way.
Jack Butler extended his hitting streak to 12 games and drove in three runs for the Redbirds. Tyson Hays had three hits and Aidan Huggins and Hayden Jones two each.
Jones scored three times and Ryan Cermak crossed the plate twice and drove in a pair. The bottom four hitters in the ISU lineup scored nine of the 10 runs.
David Williams, the first of six pitchers, took the loss for Milwaukee (15-16).
Softball falls to SIU: The Redbirds scored in the seventh inning on a Kaili Chval RBI single but left the bases loaded in a 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Southern Illinois at Marian Kneer Stadium.
ISU (23-6, 9-2) received a second-inning solo home run from Jayden Standish.
Redbird starter Mack Leonard (8-2) allowed three earned runs, walked four and struck out four.
Pitcher Sarah Harness (15-2) gave up one earned run, walked two and fanned nine while picking up the victory for the Salukis (29-9, 11-6).
Chval accounted for three of ISU's eight hits.
The Redbirds took the weekend series, two games to one.
Illinois Wesleyan
Softball splits with Carroll: Hayley Earl's third double of the game drove in Madison Moore with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as IWU edged Carroll, 5-4, in the second game of a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader at Waukesha, Wis.
Colleen Palczynski and Hannah Heraty homered as the Titans built a 4-0 lead, but the Pioneers scored four in the seventh to tie.
Natalie Grubczak recorded the final out of the 10th inning to notch IWU's pitching win.
Grubzak took the loss as Carroll prevailed in the opener, 4-1. Moore had two of the Titans' five hits.
Baseball tipped by Augustana: Wesleyan outhit Augustana, 14-9, but dropped a 6-4 CCIW decision at Rock Island.
Jared Mutter had four hits, while Will Kafer and Dan Cerniglia had three each for the Titans (13-12, 8-9).