College report: Illinois State baseball rolls past Milwaukee

Redbird starter Mack Leonard (8-2) allowed three earned runs, walked four and struck out four.

Pitcher Sarah Harness (15-2) gave up one earned run, walked two and fanned nine while picking up the victory for the Salukis (29-9, 11-6).

Chval accounted for three of ISU's eight hits.

The Redbirds took the weekend series, two games to one.

Illinois Wesleyan

Softball splits with Carroll: Hayley Earl's third double of the game drove in Madison Moore with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as IWU edged Carroll, 5-4, in the second game of a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader at Waukesha, Wis.

Colleen Palczynski and Hannah Heraty homered as the Titans built a 4-0 lead, but the Pioneers scored four in the seventh to tie.

Natalie Grubczak recorded the final out of the 10th inning to notch IWU's pitching win.

Grubzak took the loss as Carroll prevailed in the opener, 4-1. Moore had two of the Titans' five hits.

Baseball tipped by Augustana: Wesleyan outhit Augustana, 14-9, but dropped a 6-4 CCIW decision at Rock Island.