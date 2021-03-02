College report: Illinois State volleyball matches against Northern Iowa postponed

The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Illinois State-Northern Iowa volleyball series scheduled for Sunday and Monday at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The MVC will announce make-up dates for the matches at a later date. Additionally, the Redbirds’ previously scheduled contest at Iowa State on March 10 has been canceled and will not be made up.

ISU has fewer than the minimum number of eligible, medically available players (for MVC volleyball, that's nine players).

Baseball adds home game: The ISU baseball team will have an earlier home opener than expected.

The Redbirds have added a 6 p.m. game at Duffy Bass Field on Tuesday against Western Illinois.

The initial schedule listed the first home game as March 26 against Arkansas State.

