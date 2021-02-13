 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College report: Illinois State volleyball rolls past Drake
0 comments
COLLEGE REPORT

College report: Illinois State volleyball rolls past Drake

{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois State volleyball team handed Drake its first Missouri Valley Conference loss in decisive fashion Sunday at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds received 11 kills and 13 digs from Sarah Kushner while sweeping Drake 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.

"I was pleased with our consistency," ISU coach Leah Johnson said. "We had a couple stretches I thought it would get away from us that we let go last weekend. I thought we did a good job of pulling it back together for this weekend, especially in set three to hold on for the win."

ISU hiked its records to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the MVC, while dropping the Bulldogs to 6-2 and 4-1, respectively.

Kaylee Martin matched Kushner with 11 kills for the Redbirds.

"We felt like they were a good blocking team. They influence you, touch a lot of balls, slow things down," said Johnson. "I felt like we had to stretch our offense and run multiple different routes with multiple different people to keep the stress on them."

Stef Jankiewicz handed out 39 assists, and Kendal Meier posted a team-high 17 digs for ISU.

Lindsey Pliapol topped Drake with 11 kills.

The teams meet again Monday in a 4 p.m. encounter at Redbird Arena.

Men's golf 14th: The Redbirds men's golf team is 14th after the first round of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.

ISU has a 300 total. Illinois is the team leader at 274.

Dan Anfield and Joe Hodgson had the low Redbird scores with 74s and are tied for 50th individually. ISU's David Perkins and Felix van Dijk sit tied for 67th with 76s.

+2 
Sarah Kushner

Kushner
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 Cardinals trades from Rick Hummel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News