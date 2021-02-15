College report: Kaylee Martin powers Illinois State past Drake for MVC volleyball sweep

NORMAL — Kaylee Martin contributed 17 kills and 15 digs as Illinois State downed Drake, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18, on Monday to complete a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball sweep at Redbird Arena.

Stef Jankiewicz chipped in 44 assists and 22 digs as ISU improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the MVC.

Sarah Kushner had 13 kills and 19 digs for the Redbirds, while Kendal Meier recorded 33 digs and three aces.

Kaitlyn Prondzinski added 13 kills. ISU had a .174 hitting percentage and limited Drake (6-4, 4-2) to .074.

Illinois handed Drake its first Missouri Valley Conference loss of the season on Sunday, 3-0, behind Martin and Kushner.

ISU entertains Valparaiso in another two-match MVC series Sunday and next Monday at Redbird Arena. Both matches start at 4 p.m.

ISU golfers 12th

Illinois State's men golf team fired 294 on Monday and moved up two spots to finish 12th in the 15-team Mobile Bay Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.

The Redbirds finished with a 594 two-day total. Dan Anfield paced ISU, firing 70-144 to tie for 24th.

Illinois was the champion at 550, 11 strokes ahead of Kent State. Medalist honors went to the Illini's Michael Feagles at 10-under par 134.

