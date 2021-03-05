College report: Leonard's home run lifts Illinois State softball to win in seventh inning

Mack Leonard's two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted Illinois State's softball team to a 3-2 victory over Florida International on Friday at Boca Raton, Fla.

Leonard also collected the win in the circle, allowing five hits and one earned run in seven innings. Kaili Chval went 2-for-3 for the Redbirds, who improved to 4-3.

Earlier Friday, No. 10-ranked Kentucky slipped past ISU, 5-4. The Redbirds tied the game in the top of the seventh before Kentucky pushed across a run in the bottom of the inning to get the win.

Leonard had two hits and two RBIs. Morgan Day struck out eight while giving up three earned runs.

Baseball defeated: Southeast Missouri pushed across a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to edge ISU, 4-3, at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Redbirds (2-4) scored twice in the first inning as Joe Butler doubled home Aidan Huggins and Jordan Libman doubled in Butler.

SEMO scored twice in the fifth to tie it before Jake McCaw’s single brought in Libman in the sixth to put ISU back in front. SEMO tied it in the seventh.