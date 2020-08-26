College report: Logan Pearsall named Illinois State diving coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Logan Pearsall has been named Illinois State's diving coach replacing Phil Hoffmann, who coached the Redbirds for 13 years.

“I am excited to welcome Logan to the Redbird family,” said ISU head coach Caitlin Hamilton. “Logan is coming to Normal with an extensive background in diving that is filled with proven success.

"The future is bright for this program, and I fully believe that Logan is going to help us build the championship culture we are striving for.”

Pearsall comes to ISU after a six-year stint as the head diving coach at Colorado Mesa University where his divers accumulated 34 all-America performances as well as 13 honorable mention all-America efforts.