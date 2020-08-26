College report: Logan Pearsall named Illinois State diving coach

Logan Pearsall has been named Illinois State's diving coach replacing Phil Hoffmann, who coached the Redbirds for 13 years.
“I am excited to welcome Logan to the Redbird family,” said ISU head coach Caitlin Hamilton. “Logan is coming to Normal with an extensive background in diving that is filled with proven success.
"The future is bright for this program, and I fully believe that Logan is going to help us build the championship culture we are striving for.”
Pearsall comes to ISU after a six-year stint as the head diving coach at Colorado Mesa University where his divers accumulated 34 all-America performances as well as 13 honorable mention all-America efforts.
“I’m honored and grateful to have this opportunity to become a part of the Redbird family,” Pearsall said. “In speaking to the coaching staff, their passion and commitment to the program makes me excited to dive in and get started, while seeing what new highs are on the horizon for the Redbird divers and swimmers. I plan to get started with the recruitment of top athletes and set our sights on the NCAA Division I Championships.”
Pearsall coached his and Colorado Mesa's first NCAA Division II national champion in 2018 in Ammar Hassan, who won both the 1- and 3-meter springboard titles, while breaking the NCAA 3-meter national record. Hassan, who represented his native Egypt at the 2017 and 2019 FINA World Championships, won both NCAA Division II titles in 2019.
Pearsall was tabbed the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) NCAA Division II Men's Diving Coach of the Year in both 2018 and 2019.
A native of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, Pearsall is a 2010 graduate of Clarion University where he was a six-time Division II All-American.
Still active in the sport, Pearsall is a 41-time Masters Diving National Champion and a five-time World Masters Champion.
Bohlken on punter watch list: ISU senior punter JT Bohlken is one of 22 FCS standouts on the FCS Punter of the Year Award pre-season watch list compiled by The Augusta Sports Council.
Bohlken is entering his third year as the Redbirds’ primary punter. His 41.26 yards per punt career average currently ranks No. 8 in ISU history. He has punted for more yards (3,507) than any other punter in school history.
The Jefferson City, Missouri, native ranked fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 41.3 yards per punt average in 2019, recorded 14 punts of 50 yards or more and placed 21 inside the 20-yard line.
A 2018 All-MVFC Honorable Mention selection, Bohlken ranked second in the MVFC with a 43.1-yard punting average as a sophomore and led the league with 20 punts over 50 yards.
The FCS Punter of the Year Award winner will be announced after regular season play commences (subject to COVID-19 changes).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!