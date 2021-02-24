College report: Olson gets Illinois State's only hit in softball loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Ind. — Emme Olson's single in the sixth inning was Illinois State's only hit as Tennessee downed the Redbirds, 3-0, in a softball game Wednesday.
ISU, which fell to 1-2, was stymied by Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers, who struck out 17 and gave up one walk.
The Vols (8-1) had eight hits off ISU starter Morgan Day (1-1), who gave up three earned runs while walking two and striking out five in five innings. Mack Leonard threw a hitless inning of relief, walking one and fanning one.
ISU meets UT-Martin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to start the Tennessee Invitational.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
