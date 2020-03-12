Coronavirus: Illinois State athletics suspends play through March 30; Teams currently competing on spring trips can finish play

NORMAL — Illinois State's athletics department announced Thursday it will suspend play in all sports until March 30, as stipulated by the Missouri Valley Conference earlier in the day, but will allow teams currently on spring break trips to complete their competition this weekend.

ISU said in a statement that "individuals currently participating in NCAA sanctioned competition" will be allowed to compete and that "Illinois State teams currently on the road competing over spring break will be allowed to participate in scheduled contests if the host institution does not cancel the event. Those teams will return at regularly-scheduled times and adhere to all department policies moving forward."

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and University community is at the heart of the decisions made today,” Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons said. “Suspending competition is not a move that was taken lightly and while this is unfortunate for our student-athletes and staff, it is the right step with all of the current information we have at this time.

"In the coming days, we will continue to re-evaluate the situation and maintain our consultations University and MVC officials.”