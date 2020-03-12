Coronavirus: Illinois State athletics suspends play through March 30; Teams currently competing on spring trips can finish play

NORMAL — Illinois State's athletics department announced Thursday it will suspend play in all sports until March 30, as stipulated by the Missouri Valley Conference earlier in the day, but will allow teams currently on spring break trips to complete their competition this weekend.
ISU said in a statement that "individuals currently participating in NCAA sanctioned competition" will be allowed to compete and that "Illinois State teams currently on the road competing over spring break will be allowed to participate in scheduled contests if the host institution does not cancel the event. Those teams will return at regularly-scheduled times and adhere to all department policies moving forward."
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and University community is at the heart of the decisions made today,” Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons said. “Suspending competition is not a move that was taken lightly and while this is unfortunate for our student-athletes and staff, it is the right step with all of the current information we have at this time.
"In the coming days, we will continue to re-evaluate the situation and maintain our consultations University and MVC officials.”
The Redbird baseball team is in Florida and scheduled to play games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at North Florida. The women's golf team competed in the Lady Cat Invitational at Daytona Beach on Thursday and will play the final round there Friday.
The men's golf team is scheduled to play in the Mission Inn Spring Spectacular on Saturday and Sunday at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. The women's tennis squad also is down south and scheduled to play at Nicholls State on Thursday and at New Orleans on Friday.
The Missouri Valley announced early Thursday afternoon it was canceling the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament in Moline and that all conference spring sports contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately.
ISU said the following events have been cancelled in addition to scheduled spring sport regular-season contests:
• The 2020 Midwest Independent Conference gymnastics championship scheduled for Friday at Redbird Arena.
• The upcoming Illinois State volleyball program's foreign trip.
The statement said the Missouri Valley and its institutions will continue to work closely with local governments and health departments in monitoring the COVID-19 situation internationally and domestically, and that additional details regarding future spring competitions will be provided at a later date.
