You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus: Illinois State University athletics working on plan after spring break is extended
0 comments
breaking top story

Coronavirus: Illinois State University athletics working on plan after spring break is extended

{{featured_button_text}}
022820-blm-spt-19isuwomen

Illinois State's bench erupts after a score during their Missouri Valley Conference game against nationally-ranked Missouri State on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU went on to win, 78-66.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Illinois State athletics department hopes to have a plan in place soon regarding upcoming events after ISU President Larry Dietz announced late Wednesday afternoon the school has extended spring break until March 23 because of the coronavirus.

Dietz said the university will move to online instruction beginning March 23 through at least April 12 and that university-run housing will be closed.

Illinois State University among several changing plans for students amid coronavirus fears

Bloomington couple departs cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine

Statement from Illinois State University President Larry Dietz about extending spring break because of coronavirus

Included in Dietz's statement was that effective March 23, events at ISU with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least April 12.

Athletics department spokesman Mike Williams said Director of Athletics Larry Lyons has been meeting regularly with university officials "over the last several days."

"Now that we know what the President has set forth, we'll make adjustments as necessary," said Williams, assistant athletic director/communications. "There are still a lot of extenuating circumstances and factors to deal with.

"We're making plans to address athletics-specific issues as quickly as we can."

Illinois State's baseball, women's tennis, women's golf and men's golf teams are on spring break trips to Florida.

The home opener for the baseball team is scheduled for March 27 against Butler, while the softball team is slated to play its home opening doubleheader against Evansville on March 28.

"Hopefully we'll have something shortly as we work through all of the potential ramifications of the (school) closure," Williams said. "It's a very fluid situation."

Pantagraph coverage on coronavirus

COLLECTION: Pantagraph coverage on the coronavirus

+4
Central Illinois focuses on safety as virus spreads
Local News
featured

Central Illinois focuses on safety as virus spreads

  • Maria Nagle
  • Updated
  • 18

McLean County train passengers were given a clean bill of health Monday, a day after authorities said a suburban St. Louis woman who rode the train last week may have contracted coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency after the number of cases statewide rose to 11.

+4
Virus-plagued cruise ship in limbo
National Wire
AP

Virus-plagued cruise ship in limbo

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship with at least 21 cases of the new coronavirus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more college sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News