Coronavirus: Illinois State University athletics working on plan after spring break is extended

Included in Dietz's statement was that effective March 23, events at ISU with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least April 12.

Athletics department spokesman Mike Williams said Director of Athletics Larry Lyons has been meeting regularly with university officials "over the last several days."

"Now that we know what the President has set forth, we'll make adjustments as necessary," said Williams, assistant athletic director/communications. "There are still a lot of extenuating circumstances and factors to deal with.

"We're making plans to address athletics-specific issues as quickly as we can."

Illinois State's baseball, women's tennis, women's golf and men's golf teams are on spring break trips to Florida.