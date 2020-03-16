Dan Muller tries to retool Illinois State basketball fortunes: 'No one is more disappointed about the record we had this year than me'

"There's not all these drastic changes we need to have and not the same as last year when we had a violation of our culture, I thought," said Muller.

What Muller knows must change is taking care of the ball and defensively guarding the ball. Opponents shot 44.4% from the field and scored 70.0 points, which ranked Nos. 7 and 8 in the Valley, respectively.

"We probably had too many guys in decision-making positions this year offensively. Some of our better players were high-turnover guys," said Muller. "The main issue we had offensively was our turnovers ... you look when opponents had big runs, I would say 80 percent of the time it was because of mass turnovers by our team.

"We have to evaluate offensively what we're doing. We'll have a lot new guys next year. The personnel and skill sets will be different."

Muller blames himself defensively for trying to do too many things early, such as full-court pressure. The Redbirds didn't mix up defenses much between man and zone like they've done in recent seasons until the last month.