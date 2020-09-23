Doug Elgin retiring as MVC commissioner following 2020-21 school year

ST. LOUIS — Change is coming to the Missouri Valley Conference.
Doug Elgin, the MVC commissioner for the past 33 years, announced Wednesday he will be retiring in the spring following the 2020-21 school year.
"I’m announcing my retirement at this time in order to provide our MVC Presidents Council with the appropriate time to guide the search for the next commissioner,” said Elgin, 69.
Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search will handle a national search for Elgin's successor.
"I consider him a good friend and a colleague," said Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons. "He's been totally committed to elevating the Missouri Valley Conference in all sports, but specifically men's basketball because that's the big revenue driver for our league.
"With his guidance the men's basketball tournament in St. Louis, when it went to a single neutral site (in 1991), is one of the best tournaments in the country."
Elgin was named the MVC's ninth commissioner on May 17, 1988. He is the longest-serving commissioner in the league’s 114-year history and is also the longest-tenured commissioner currently employed at any of NCAA’s multi-sport Division I conferences.
“I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to work in a conference that has valued the academic and competitive success of its student-athletes,” Elgin said. “We’ve had very committed campus leadership and great coaches during my time here. And the continuity and extraordinary dedication of our staff has played a major role in keeping the MVC in a position of prominence.”
Elgin has been a member of both the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee (1999-2002) and the National Invitation Tournament Committee (2016-2019), and previous service has also included terms on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, the NCAA Administration Cabinet and the NABC’s Ad Hoc Committee on NCAA Selection, Seeding and Bracketing.
"It will be tough what he brings to the table from a national perspective," said Lyons. "When you have a guy who's been on the men's basketball committee and is as well respected as he is, there's no question the league grew under his leadership.
"But, at the same time, any time there is a change you look at it as an opportunity to get better. That's not saying anything negative about Doug, but that's how you have to look at it. There's a commitment to continue the success of the Valley that Doug led, but at the same time how do you take that success and elevate it."
Lyons believes what will be "appealing" about the job, especially on the national level, is the NCAA Tournament games the Valley has hosted in St. Louis and the opportunity to continue to do so.
In 45 years in college athletics administration, Elgin worked at four institutions and in two conference offices. He was sports information director at Frostburg State University (1975-76), Miami-Dade Community College South (1976-77), Lafayette College (1977-80) and the University of Virginia (1980-83). Elgin also served as assistant commissioner at the Tampa-based Sun Belt Conference from 1983 to 1988.
Elgin, a native of Hagerstown, Maryland, is a 1973 graduate of Lafayette College. He earned a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Ohio University in 1975.
030418-blm-spt-2isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-3isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-5isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-6isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-7isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-9isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-10isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-13isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-14isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-15isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-16isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-17isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-18isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-19isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-20isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-8isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-21isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-12isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-4isuhoops
030418-blm-spt-1isuhoops
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!