Doug Elgin retiring as MVC commissioner following 2020-21 school year

Elgin was named the MVC's ninth commissioner on May 17, 1988. He is the longest-serving commissioner in the league’s 114-year history and is also the longest-tenured commissioner currently employed at any of NCAA’s multi-sport Division I conferences.

“I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to work in a conference that has valued the academic and competitive success of its student-athletes,” Elgin said. “We’ve had very committed campus leadership and great coaches during my time here. And the continuity and extraordinary dedication of our staff has played a major role in keeping the MVC in a position of prominence.”

Elgin has been a member of both the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee (1999-2002) and the National Invitation Tournament Committee (2016-2019), and previous service has also included terms on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, the NCAA Administration Cabinet and the NABC’s Ad Hoc Committee on NCAA Selection, Seeding and Bracketing.

"It will be tough what he brings to the table from a national perspective," said Lyons. "When you have a guy who's been on the men's basketball committee and is as well respected as he is, there's no question the league grew under his leadership.