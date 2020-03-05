You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Drake starts second half on 13-0 run, ends Illinois State's season at MVC Tournament
0 comments
alert

Drake starts second half on 13-0 run, ends Illinois State's season at MVC Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Redbird logo

ST. LOUIS — Drake opened the second half on a 13-0 run to take control Thursday and end Illinois State's season in the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

ISU cut a 17-point deficit to four with 6:49 left before Drake pulled away for a 75-65 victory in a play-in game at Enterprise Center. 

Keith Fisher III scored 14 points, while freshman Antonio Reeves added 13 and Zach Copeland 11 to lead ISU, which trailed 38-36 at halftime. The Redbirds finished with a 10-21 record, their most losses since the 2002-03 season when they were 8-21.

Drake (19-13), which advanced to play No. 1-seed Northern Iowa (25-5) in a noon quarterfinal game Friday, was paced by 7-footer Liam Robbins with 18 points while Anthony Murphy and Garrett Stutz contributed 17 each.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more college sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News