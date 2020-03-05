Drake starts second half on 13-0 run, ends Illinois State's season at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Drake opened the second half on a 13-0 run to take control Thursday and end Illinois State's season in the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

ISU cut a 17-point deficit to four with 6:49 left before Drake pulled away for a 75-65 victory in a play-in game at Enterprise Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Keith Fisher III scored 14 points, while freshman Antonio Reeves added 13 and Zach Copeland 11 to lead ISU, which trailed 38-36 at halftime. The Redbirds finished with a 10-21 record, their most losses since the 2002-03 season when they were 8-21.

Drake (19-13), which advanced to play No. 1-seed Northern Iowa (25-5) in a noon quarterfinal game Friday, was paced by 7-footer Liam Robbins with 18 points while Anthony Murphy and Garrett Stutz contributed 17 each.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more college sports coverage like this? Our college sports email is for you! Delivered weekly, it is full of college sports content just like this article! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.