Driving long distance to games no problem for parents of Illinois State's DJ Horne

Tivona Horne laughed when she heard Jaylen say that.

"He wants to be here," she said. "He doesn't like the drive, but as far as this game he supports DJ. He's his No. 1 fan."

Indeed, DJ Horne knows his youngest brother will be ready with a complete breakdown afterwards.

"He's actually the hardest on me. I'm not going to lie. He doesn't let anything slip," said DJ, a sophomore guard and ISU's leading scorer with a 14.8 average. "He's always on me. If I'm doing something in the game he's always pointing it out. If something funny happens, he's on it and the first one to say something about it."

DJ Horne has two other brothers in college — Brandon, 21, at Clemson in South Carolina, and Cameron, 18, at North Carolina-Pembroke.

When ISU began heavily recruiting DJ Horne, his parents weren't worried about the long commute it might take for them to see him play.

"We were very open minded. My wife is from California and I'm originally from Florida," said Lamar, who is retired from the Marines and works for Verizon. "We said, look, go where you're wanted and see an opportunity for playing time and get a good, quality education. Don't limit yourself to the backyard of North Carolina. Spread out and see everything.