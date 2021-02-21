Driving long distance to games no problem for parents of Illinois State's DJ Horne

NORMAL — The trip from their home in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Redbird Arena and Illinois State's campus is about 685 miles and takes 12½-13 hours to drive.
That's no sweat for Lamar and Tivona Horne. If they can come and see their son, DJ, play for the Redbirds, they'll be there.
While the COVID-19 pandemic and safety protocols have limited their trips this season, when families were allowed back in Redbird Arena earlier this month the Hornes were there along with DJ's 13-year-old brother, Jaylen.
"We've got it down to a science now," said Lamar of the long drive. "AAU got us trained and prepared."
The Hornes usually rent a mini-van for their trips, although they took their RV earlier this season when ISU played at Murray State. Lamar and Tivona rotate behind the wheel with Jaylen in the back.
"I've just got my phone. I don't really like it (the drive)," said Jaylen. "I just stretch out."
Tivona Horne laughed when she heard Jaylen say that.
"He wants to be here," she said. "He doesn't like the drive, but as far as this game he supports DJ. He's his No. 1 fan."
Indeed, DJ Horne knows his youngest brother will be ready with a complete breakdown afterwards.
"He's actually the hardest on me. I'm not going to lie. He doesn't let anything slip," said DJ, a sophomore guard and ISU's leading scorer with a 14.8 average. "He's always on me. If I'm doing something in the game he's always pointing it out. If something funny happens, he's on it and the first one to say something about it."
DJ Horne has two other brothers in college — Brandon, 21, at Clemson in South Carolina, and Cameron, 18, at North Carolina-Pembroke.
When ISU began heavily recruiting DJ Horne, his parents weren't worried about the long commute it might take for them to see him play.
"We were very open minded. My wife is from California and I'm originally from Florida," said Lamar, who is retired from the Marines and works for Verizon. "We said, look, go where you're wanted and see an opportunity for playing time and get a good, quality education. Don't limit yourself to the backyard of North Carolina. Spread out and see everything.
"Illinois State came in and recruited him out of the gate very aggressively. He got here for his first (official) visit, loved it and committed."
The Hornes have plenty of practice driving to watch DJ compete. They've been doing it since he started playing AAU basketball in the fifth grade.
Actually, the drive to Illinois and other places in the Missouri Valley Conference isn't long compared to a yearly jaunt during high school to see DJ play in a yearly Adidas AAU tournament in California.
"We're accustomed to driving. I'm from California and we've driven that several times," said Tivona, who is the lead secretary at a high school. "It didn't really hit me (when DJ committed to ISU). Even now, even though he's far away we can get here in no time."
Besides Murray State, the Hornes made trips for ISU road games where fans were allowed earlier this season to Ball State and Evansville. They've also purchased the ESPN+ package and don't miss any Redbird games, said Lamar Horne.
Having his parents and youngest brother in the stands is comforting to DJ Horne.
"I appreciate everything they do. It just shows they support me in everything I'm doing," he said. "They actually care about it. I really appreciate the love and that they do that for me."
When DJ makes a 3-pointer, Lamar can usually be seen flashing three fingers. And, with only 50 fans allowed at Redbird Arena, picking out his father's voice was no problem in the games against Missouri State.
"I could definitely hear him. When we would do something good I see him get up and say, 'Let's get a stop' or something like that," said DJ.
DJ Horne made the MVC All-Freshman Team last season and is among the nation's top 3-point shooters this season. His .439 percentage from outside the arc ranks No. 15 in the country.
While the Redbirds have struggled in DJ's two seasons (10-21 last year and 7-15 this season), Lamar and Tivona Horne see a bright future ahead for their son and the team.
"My message has been clear from day one and still rings through to this day — it's not how you start the race, it's how you finish," said Lamar. "I said to DJ you go in there, go to work and do your job to the best of your ability to help your team. You know you've given your all, hey, you can look yourself in mirror and say you did your job.
"You have to block out the noise. You need to silence that. My wife shoots him a good morning text and something inspirational that involves a Scripture or two just to motivate him."
The Hornes plan to be at Redbird Arena again Friday and Saturday when ISU concludes the regular season with a two-game series against Northern Iowa. Then they'll be off to St. Louis for the MVC Tournament beginning on March 4.
COVID-19 safety protocols this season prevent the Hornes from spending much time with their son except at a safe distance, although Lamar said his wife might "sneak a little hug" in there.
Yet knowing the sacrifice his parents are making to attend games is enough for DJ Horne.
"It definitely is a good feeling," he said about seeing them in the stands.
