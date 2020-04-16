Dusan Mahorcic familiar with Illinois State and ready to prove high-major schools made a mistake

"He just developed so much. He really kicked it in. Sometimes it's not so easy for big kids to play at the juco level," said Smith. "He runs the floor well and is very skilled. He's a good passer who can score in the low post. He has really active feet offensively and defensively.

"He has great hands and catches everything. He can get down there and give you back-to-the-basket offense. He's really good on pick-and-rolls, especially rolling to that basket. That's where he got a lot of his hoops this year. He's a really good finisher around the basket."

Mahorcic came off the bench for Moberly, which Smith believes will have six Division I players. "He didn't start, but he finished a lot of games," said Smith. "A lot of people put more stock in starting than I do."

Muller said he watched Mahorcic play a game this season as did assistant coach Marcus Belcher. ISU associate head coach Brian Jones also saw Mahorcic during practice.

"He's been coached hard. He hasn't had a huge offensive offensive role his first two years yet you can see some of what his potential is," said Muller. "We're excited to help him develop."

Mahorcic said he lost about 25 pounds at Moberly, but has regained 10 pounds in the last month. He hopes to start the season at 235 or 240.