Dusan Mahorcic familiar with Illinois State and ready to prove high-major schools made a mistake

NORMAL — Dusan Mahorcic didn't make an official recruiting visit to Illinois State because of the COVID-19 global pandemic shutting down campuses across the country.
Turns out that really didn't hurt the Redbirds' chances of landing the 6-foot-10 center.
"I've been to the campus more, I think, than any recruit. My girlfriend goes there, so I was always there," he said, laughing. "I didn't see the basketball stuff, but I know what the campus looks like."
Mahorcic, who played at Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College this season, has signed a national letter of intent with ISU. He will have two years of eligibility beginning in the fall and gives Redbird head coach Dan Muller a true post player the team needs.
"Dusan can really run. He's an athlete. He plays with physicality and effort and energy," said Muller. "Some people don't understand how much of a skill effort and toughness are. Those are some things we just loved about Dusan."
Mahorcic said Thursday he selected ISU after getting interest from Illinois, USC and TCU because "it was the right fit for me." A native of Montenegro, Serbia, who came to the United States four years ago, Mahorcic said the high-major schools weren't willing to wait to make sure he would be eligible because some credits from Division II Lewis, where he spent his freshman year, didn't transfer.
Not getting a solid offer from a high-major school left Mahorcic "with a chip on my shoulder ... because I'm a high-major player," he said. "That's one of the things I'm going to be ticked off about, in a good way."
He said getting the nine more credit hours he needs to be eligible at ISU "shouldn't be a problem. We're on top of it."
"I had a lot of mid-major offers. Illinois State has been recruiting me the hardest," said Mahorcic. "Illinois is my home (living in Chicago) and Illinois State has a good basketball program. I've developed good relationships with all the coaches, especially the head coach. Coach Muller was overly excited when I committed. He started screaming on the phone. Another reason is my girl goes there, and she doesn't need to transfer to another school."
Mahorcic graduated from Notre Dame College Prep in Niles. He averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.5 blocked shots per game as a senior, included a triple-double game of 34 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Things didn't work out for Mahorcic at Lewis. He battled a foot injury and played in 18 games, averaging 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Mahorcic played a key role for Moberly, according to head coach Pat Smith, as the team went 27-6 and qualified for the national tournament which was canceled because of the coronavirus. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 59.1% from the field, but Smith said those numbers improved to 13 points and eight rebounds the second half of the season.
"He just developed so much. He really kicked it in. Sometimes it's not so easy for big kids to play at the juco level," said Smith. "He runs the floor well and is very skilled. He's a good passer who can score in the low post. He has really active feet offensively and defensively.
"He has great hands and catches everything. He can get down there and give you back-to-the-basket offense. He's really good on pick-and-rolls, especially rolling to that basket. That's where he got a lot of his hoops this year. He's a really good finisher around the basket."
Mahorcic came off the bench for Moberly, which Smith believes will have six Division I players. "He didn't start, but he finished a lot of games," said Smith. "A lot of people put more stock in starting than I do."
Muller said he watched Mahorcic play a game this season as did assistant coach Marcus Belcher. ISU associate head coach Brian Jones also saw Mahorcic during practice.
"He's been coached hard. He hasn't had a huge offensive offensive role his first two years yet you can see some of what his potential is," said Muller. "We're excited to help him develop."
Mahorcic said he lost about 25 pounds at Moberly, but has regained 10 pounds in the last month. He hopes to start the season at 235 or 240.
Keith Fisher III, who will be a senior, is a returning starter upfront for ISU while sophomore-to-be Abdou Ndiaye started nine games for the Redbirds. Alex Kotov, a 6-10 sophomore who also signed Wednesday from Daytona State (Fla.) College, and redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko also will be in the front court mix along with incoming freshman Alston Andrews.
ISU accomplished its goal of adding much-needed size in the spring signing period. The Redbirds have one remaining scholarship.
"The plan for this scholarship is to look for a transfer or someone to come in and develop," said Muller. "Right now our roster for next year is really set. Hopefully we don't have any injuries like in the past. Things can happen, but we plan to sign a sit-out kid one way or the other."
Delight in white
