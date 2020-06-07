Edwards, Dwyer commit to sign with Illinois State football

Reese Edwards and Jack Dwyer are anxious to return to their successful high school football programs under evolving Illinois High School Association guidelines.
In 2021, Edwards and Dwyer hope to begin helping Illinois State enjoy continued success as well.
Edwards, a linebacker from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, and Dwyer, a safety from Lake Zurich, are the first two high school players to commit to signing a national letter of intent with the Redbirds.
“It made the most sense all around. I had to think if I wasn’t playing football, where would I want to go to school,” Edwards said. “It’s a great school, a fun school with a great winning program. There is a great vibe to the school.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Edwards expects to move from outside linebacker to inside linebacker this fall for the Cyclones.
“I feel like I can operate in the open field really well. I have pretty good speed. I run a 4.5 (seconds in the 40-yard dash),” said Edwards. “Moving to the inside should be money.
"Being the quarterback of the defense is that money spot for a lot of tackles. I like to pride myself on always running to the ball and taking pursuit angles. You can never take a play off.”
Edwards has the frame to add weight at the college level.
“That’s the plan. They are going to bulk me up,” said Edwards, who also is a state-qualifying wrestler at SHG. “The coaches have been pretty open that they would likely move me to inside linebacker.”
Edwards, who also considered a scholarship offer from Indiana State, was unable to attend ISU’s Junior Day but took a college day to visit in February.
“They gave me a tour of everything,” he said. “It was awesome.”
Edwards plays for Ken Leonard, the state’s leader in career coaching victories, with the Cyclones.
“He is a massive influence on me and my faith. He makes sure we’re great men when we leave that program,” said Edwards. “Football is just a game at the end of the day. The main thing is establishing our faith, brotherhood and strong work ethic. Expectations are really high for our program.”
Dwyer visited ISU for the Oct. 26 homecoming game against Indiana State.
“I was on crutches and it was storming out,” Dwyer said. “So we didn’t really go around. But they did a presentation. I’m going into education, and ISU has a really good education program.”
ISU saw enough of Dwyer to offer a scholarship despite a knee injury in week seven that sidelined the 6-0, 190-pounder for the remainder of the season.
Dwyer had rushed for 646 yards and eight touchdowns before the injury. The Redbirds recruited him as a safety.
“I committed as a safety, but I’ve really only played outside linebacker,” he said. “I’m really athletic. That’s my biggest strong suit. I’m really good covering kids one-on-one.”
Dwyer hopes to help Lake Zurich return to the Class 7A playoffs.
“We may get some kind of summer camp in about two weeks,” said Dwyer. “I think we’ll have a season. It just might be a little different.”
NCAA rules prohibit ISU coach Brock Spack from commenting on recruits until a national letter of intent is signed.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
