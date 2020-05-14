Ex-Illinois State linebacker B.J. Bello revels in first NFL touchdown with New York Jets

Bello only had college experience on the punt team entering the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder soaked in the lessons of special teams coaches Chris Tabor of the Cleveland Browns and Dave Fipp of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Tabor was a very fundamental guy. He saw my potential rather than what I could do at the moment,” Bello said. “He saw I had the size and speed and instincts to play. He broke it down to the basics. To this day I use a lot of things I learned from him.

“Fipp was more of a high motor guy. Go down and make the play. He told me to cut it loose and be a playmaker rather than be robotic. It was the best of both worlds, and it got me where I am today special teams wise.”

Bello, whose family moved from Nigeria to Illinois before he was born, played the 2016 season at ISU as a graduate transfer from the University of Illinois.