Ex-Illinois State linebacker B.J. Bello revels in first NFL touchdown with New York Jets

Throughout a tumultuous 2019 that saw his name appear on four NFL rosters, B.J. Bello wasn’t sure exactly where he would end up.
Yet on Dec. 12, the former Illinois State linebacker ended up across the goal line for his first professional touchdown.
The 14-yard blocked punt return for the New York Jets gave Bello a moment in the sun and highlighted his emerging special teams resume.
“That’s a day I’ll obviously never forget. It was a prime time game as well (against Baltimore),” Bello said. “(Tarell) Basham made a great play on the ball. I heard the block and peeked up. I went up and got it out of the air. Guys made their blocks and I was able to get into the end zone.”
Bello maintains the goal of becoming a starting linebacker in the NFL, but is making the best of his special teams opportunities.
“It’s been huge. That’s what’s kept me alive,” Bello said. “Everybody has a role on the team. I know my role. It doesn’t mean I’m just a special teams player because I know my ability as a linebacker.
"But until I get the opportunity for real repetitions on defense, I’ll embrace my special teams role. That’s been my calling thus far. I have the goal to be the best in the league at it.”
Bello only had college experience on the punt team entering the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder soaked in the lessons of special teams coaches Chris Tabor of the Cleveland Browns and Dave Fipp of the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Tabor was a very fundamental guy. He saw my potential rather than what I could do at the moment,” Bello said. “He saw I had the size and speed and instincts to play. He broke it down to the basics. To this day I use a lot of things I learned from him.
“Fipp was more of a high motor guy. Go down and make the play. He told me to cut it loose and be a playmaker rather than be robotic. It was the best of both worlds, and it got me where I am today special teams wise.”
Bello, whose family moved from Nigeria to Illinois before he was born, played the 2016 season at ISU as a graduate transfer from the University of Illinois.
“We had a lot of guys transfer that year. I was the last person to have a school to go to,” he recalled. “I remember telling my Mom no school wants me. ISU came out of nowhere and got me. It was my only school, but it was the best decision I’ve ever made. I got everything the coaching staff promised me. It was the perfect fit, and I got the exposure I needed.”
Bello ranked fourth on the Redbirds in tackles with 72, tied for the lead with six sacks and paced the Redbirds in tackles for loss (9.5), quarterback hurries (6) and forced fumbles (2). He was selected to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team.
“B.J. is a guy I would have loved to see here for four years. He would have left here as a draft pick,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “He had a really good body and was a really good athlete. He just needed to play more. He plays in space, runs well and he’s smart. You can put a lot on him mentally because he’s so smart.”
Bello, whose real name is Amin Babajide Bello, signed his first NFL contract in May of 2017 with Cleveland. After being cut by the Browns shortly before the 2018 season, Bello spent a couple weeks on the Arizona practice squad before joining Philadelphia in October of 2018.
The Lincoln-Way West High School graduate was cut by the Eagles last June before spending less than a week with the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. The Jets signed Bello on Oct. 30.
“I wouldn’t even say it was just 2019. Back to the time I left Cleveland, it’s been like a roller coaster since then,” said the 25-year-old Bello. “You never really get used to it. Every time you go into the office and get released it adds more fuel to the fire. But it’s definitely tough emotionally.
“When I got cut by Houston I was home for awhile. You start to think what if this is the end? You have to block out those bad thoughts and focus on the main goal. I got a phone call from the Jets and they said ‘we’re signing you and you’re playing on Sunday.’ I was ready to go.”
Bello, who has played in 27 NFL games, was re-signed for the coming season by the Jets on April 23.
“They have the same defensive coordinator (Gregg Williams) as my rookie year in Cleveland. That’s how I was introduced to the league,” Bello said. “I feel like I’m at home again. This is definitely a place I can flourish at.”
And of course, Bello wouldn’t mind flourishing in the end zone again.
“That (touchdown) is not my last play,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of plays to make.”
