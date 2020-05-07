Ex-Illinois State player James O'Shaughnessy finds NFL home in Jacksonville

"But the strides Gardner made from day one and how he finished the season was miraculous in a lot of ways. He impressed everybody. He shows up on Sunday with an attitude you want to follow. I’m fortunate to call him a friend.”

COVID-19 has cast uncertainty over the prospects of opening the NFL season on time. And if games are played as scheduled, fans may not be allowed in the stadium.

“I think we’re all pretty optimistic we’re going to have a season,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We’re preparing as if they would and getting ready to go. We’ll see where the chips fall. The only thing you can control is your preparation so you’ve got to stay on it.

"It would stink without fans, but as long as they have the season that’s what matters to me. I want to play ball first. The rest I hope they figure out. I don’t know many guys who want to take a year off.”

ISU coach Brock Spack considers O’Shaughnessy “one of our bigger success stories.”

O’Shaughnessy came to the Redbirds from Naperville North High School as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver. He is now a 6-4, 245-pound NFL tight end.