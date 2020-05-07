Ex-Illinois State player James O'Shaughnessy finds NFL home in Jacksonville

A native of Naperville, James O’Shaughnessy now considers himself “a full blown Floridian.”
An awfully strong case could also be made that O’Shaughnessy has become a full blown NFL tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I can’t lie. I enjoy the weather,” the former Illinois State standout. “I just bought a home with my fiance (Ava Lowry). It’s been a busy time. It’s been really exciting.”
O’Shaughnessy’s preparation for his sixth NFL season — and fourth with the Jaguars — has been dominated by the rehabilitation of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“It’s my first major, major injury. But it’s good,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Fortunately, I’ve got a great training staff. With all this (COVID-19) craziness, I’m still able to go to the facility four times a week to get proper treatment so I’m on schedule to be ready for the season.”
O’Shaughnessy’s 2019 season came to an abrupt end on Oct. 6.
“I heard a popping sound. From everything I heard, I knew automatically it was the ACL,” he said. “It sucks because I had something going with (quarterback) Gardner (Minshew). But things happen for a reason. I had my time to sulk then it was time to get ready to go.”
The 28-year-old O’Shaughnessy was on pace for his best NFL season with 14 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in five games.
“For the first time in my NFL career, I felt like I belonged out there,” said O’Shaughnessy, who caught two touchdown passes for ISU in the January 2015 FCS national championship game. “I was not just another guy. I was making plays and contributing to winning.”
O’Shaughnessy was a fifth-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2015 and caught eight passes for 86 yards in two seasons for the Chiefs.
New England traded for him in late April 2017. He was released by the Patriots on the final round of cuts in August, but O’Shaughnessy values his time in the New England organization.
“It was short, but I learned a lot,” he said. “Their environment rubs off on you. They teach you a lot of good habits you can carry on wherever you go. I met some good people and got a lot better from that experience.”
Jacksonville signed O’Shaughnessy shortly before the start of the 2017 season. He hauled in 14 passes for 149 yards in 2017 and 24 for 214 yards in ’18.
O’Shaughnessy developed fast chemistry with Minshew last season after the rookie took over for veteran quarterback Nick Foles.
“I really like the coaches in Jacksonville, and I love Gardner,” said O’Shaughnessy. “Nick was a great guy. I worked with him in Kansas City.
"But the strides Gardner made from day one and how he finished the season was miraculous in a lot of ways. He impressed everybody. He shows up on Sunday with an attitude you want to follow. I’m fortunate to call him a friend.”
COVID-19 has cast uncertainty over the prospects of opening the NFL season on time. And if games are played as scheduled, fans may not be allowed in the stadium.
“I think we’re all pretty optimistic we’re going to have a season,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We’re preparing as if they would and getting ready to go. We’ll see where the chips fall. The only thing you can control is your preparation so you’ve got to stay on it.
"It would stink without fans, but as long as they have the season that’s what matters to me. I want to play ball first. The rest I hope they figure out. I don’t know many guys who want to take a year off.”
ISU coach Brock Spack considers O’Shaughnessy “one of our bigger success stories.”
O’Shaughnessy came to the Redbirds from Naperville North High School as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver. He is now a 6-4, 245-pound NFL tight end.
“We thought he would be a big receiver and maybe grow into a tight end. At first, we didn’t know if he would be physical enough to be a big-time tight end. But he went full circle on that,” Spack said. “He developed in our system and got bigger and stronger. It’s hard to find a guy who can block at the second level as well as he does.”
“I’ve changed a lot obviously. ISU did a great job preparing me,” said O’Shaughnessy. “You have to grow up as a man. You have to fail a couple times. I’ve been cut, traded, lost my job and got it back. Without those failures early on, I wouldn’t be the player I am today.”
O’Shaughnessy will be joined by another former Redbird when training camp opens. The Jaguars signed ISU All-American tailback James Robinson to a free agent contract shortly after the NFL Draft.
“I talked to him on the phone and texted a couple times. I was really impressed how comfortable he was reaching out,” O’Shaughnessy said. “He has all the talent in the world. Rookies have a tough time getting acclimated. It’s always good to have a friendly face around. I’ll try to help him out any way I can.”
