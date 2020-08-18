Former Illinois State basketball player Kenneth Pierson's long wait to get degree finished

NORMAL — Even as Kenneth Pierson drove home to Texas in the summer of 1999 without completing classes toward his degree at Illinois State, he wasn't worried.
"I told myself I'll go back and finish," he said. "I started working around here (in Houston) and kind of forgot about it ... It's always been in the back of my mind and nagging at me the whole time."
It's time for Pierson to silence that voice in the back of his head.
The former Redbird basketball player's academic journey is finally complete.
With the urging of his former teammate and current ISU head coach, Dan Muller, Pierson began the process of taking on-line classes in 2018. He finished his final four classes at ISU this summer to earn a bachelor's degree in university studies.
"I'm proud of him and excited and really, really happy for him," said Muller.
Pierson was a lean 6-foot-8 forward from Tamina, Texas, a Houston suburb, when he got to ISU in the fall of 1994. He roomed with Muller his first year at Watterson Towers and redshirted.
The next four years, Pierson was a reserve and part of ISU teams that won the Missouri Valley Conference and went to the NCAA tournaments in 1997 and 1998.
Pierson's last season was in 1998-99. After spring semester he was still six credit hours short of earning a degree in fine arts, which he fully intended to do that summer.
"I got involved in partying when I was enrolled in those last summer classes. I didn't even finish them," he said. "Probably the worst part is knowing I had the chance to finish those and my irresponsibility that I didn't. That's what nagged at me the most the last two decades."
When Pierson finally decided he wanted to get his degree, he learned many of his credit hours wouldn't carry over because of the wait. Now he would need to earn 30 credit hours.
He began that journey in 2018. This summer he took his biggest load with four classes which he said "were probably the most difficult classes I've taken," especially when you're 44 years old.
"The last class was probably the hardest class I've taken. I've pretty much avoided math," he said. "I said I'll take this political science class in place of a math class. I can figure that out, but I found out it was mostly equations and mathematics.
"I studied for it like my job. I had set up a little office. I would be in there all day taking notes and exams."
Pierson will receive a university studies degree instead of the fine arts degree he would have in 1999.
That doesn't matter to Pierson, an accomplished artist who has been "doing murals in sports art and portraits and about everything you could think of for the last 20 years," he said.
"Honestly, when you're looking for a career or job when you leave (college) most jobs are looking for whether you have a degree," he said. "A lot of times it doesn't matter what it's in. They just want to know you worked hard enough to finish something."
Pierson recorded 186 points, 156 rebounds and 47 blocks in 103 games with ISU. He played semi-pro basketball back in Houston for three years after college.
"My knee just gave out at some point," he said. "I had three knee surgeries in college and they told me I shouldn't be playing anymore, but I squeezed in a couple more years. Now I have to have it replaced."
At first, Pierson said he was OK without having a degree. He was teaching art classes off and on, doing projects and volunteering. He taught art full-time at a charter middle school for two years which didn't require having a degree.
But gradually he thought more and more about finishing what he started at ISU.
"I have a niece and two nephews, and as they got older I kind of felt like a hypocrite trying to impart how valuable an education is on these hundreds of kids (in class), and I didn't finish my degree and kind of quit on it," he said. "That ate at me so much."
Pierson came to Redbird Arena in February 2017 as part of a reunion of those ISU teams which went to the NCAA tournaments. He brought along his girlfriend, Corella, but not just to reminisce about the old days.
"I proposed to her," said Pierson. "The whole team was together and we tricked her into thinking we were giving her a tour. We've been married for 2½ years."
Pierson decided shortly thereafter there was something else he needed to do.
"Dan Muller has been telling all these years, 'KP, you've got to get your degree, you've got to get your degree.' I'm like, yeah, you're right," said Pierson. "He kept on me so much there was no way I would have done this without him. Finally he said, 'Look, you need to call these people and get your stuff and get started.' "
Muller said senior associate athletic director/compliance and student services Cindy Harris, along with academic advisor Julie Paska, have been instrumental in Pierson and other former ISU athletes going back to get their degrees.
Pierson hopes his story can help current Redbird student-athletes.
"We have such a unique opportunity as college athletes, especially ISU athletes. I know first hand," he said. "It's one of those while it's happening to you that you take for granted. You don't realize the student resources that other students don't have and the support and the opportunity to eat well and keep your body in shape while you go to classes.
"It's really important to understand that and take advantage of it because once you leave all those resources are gone, and it's 10 times harder to get your degree."
Pierson said he would like to get his teaching certificate and teach art in high school, although he'll probably wait until the 2021-22 school year because of the unique situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before that, he would like to do something else.
"If there's an in-person (ISU graduation ceremony) I'll definitely come out there," he said. "There's no way, if I can walk, I'm going to miss that."
PHOTOS: Vintage photos ISU hoops
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!