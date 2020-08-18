Former Illinois State basketball player Kenneth Pierson's long wait to get degree finished

Pierson came to Redbird Arena in February 2017 as part of a reunion of those ISU teams which went to the NCAA tournaments. He brought along his girlfriend, Corella, but not just to reminisce about the old days.

"I proposed to her," said Pierson. "The whole team was together and we tricked her into thinking we were giving her a tour. We've been married for 2½ years."

Pierson decided shortly thereafter there was something else he needed to do.

"Dan Muller has been telling all these years, 'KP, you've got to get your degree, you've got to get your degree.' I'm like, yeah, you're right," said Pierson. "He kept on me so much there was no way I would have done this without him. Finally he said, 'Look, you need to call these people and get your stuff and get started.' "

Muller said senior associate athletic director/compliance and student services Cindy Harris, along with academic advisor Julie Paska, have been instrumental in Pierson and other former ISU athletes going back to get their degrees.

Pierson hopes his story can help current Redbird student-athletes.