COLLEGE REPORT

Former Illinois State golfer David Perkins earns exemption into John Deere Classic

PERKINS ROUND 2

Illinois State's David Perkins hits a tee shot during last month's second round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.

 Jim Benson
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State graduate David Perkins was among six golfers to receive a sponsor exemption Tuesday into the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic, which will be held July 8-11 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Perkins, 23, finished his stellar Redbird career last month by playing as an individual in the NCAA Regional after ranking No. 57 on the PGA Tour University ranking.

The East Peoria native was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year and MVC first All-Academic Team who recently shot 13-under par 59 at Pekin Country Club.

John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson announced an “All-Midwest” group of players who received sponsor exemptions at TPC Deere Run, which was designed by ISU graduate and former PGA Tour member D.A. Weibring.

Besides Perkins, the group includes Illinois' Michael Feagles; Tripp Kinney of Iowa State; Luke Kluver of Kansas; Alex Schaake of Iowa; and Willie Mack III of Flint, Mich.

“We are proud and excited to award sponsor exemptions to six high-quality players who have Midwestern backgrounds,” Peterson said. “We look forward to welcoming them and their supporters to the tournament this year.”

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Defensive coordinator named: Illinois Wesleyan head football coach Norm Eash announced Matt Williamson as the Titans' defensive coordinator.

Williamson, who brings 11 years of collegiate coaching experience, has made stops at Gannon University, Urbana University, Seton Hill University, and the University of Mount Union.

Overall, he has made seven NCAA Division III National Championship appearances, four as a player and three as a coach, and has been a part of three National Championships. He has coached 13 all-conference selections, three All-Americans, and two College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, he spent the 2020-21 academic year at Gannon, where he served as the Special Team Coordinator and Linebackers Coach. He was also the Strength & Conditioning Coordinator.

"Matt emerged as the top candidate out of an extremely large and talented applicant pool," Eash said. "We look forward to having him join our staff. He knows how to win. He played and excelled at Mount Union, and understands what it takes to win at a high level."

David Perkins head shot 2019

Perkins
