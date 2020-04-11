Former Illinois State player Davontae Harris finds home with Denver Broncos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davontae Harris was out of work so briefly, he didn’t have a chance to lose any sleep over it.

“I remember getting a call from them at 2 o’clock, and I was on a flight by 6,” Harris said of the rapid-fire chain of events that led to the former Illinois State cornerback joining the Denver Broncos.

When the Cincinnati Bengals released Harris on Aug. 31, Denver zoomed in to pick up a player that would become a key member of the Broncos’ defense.

“They said ‘we don’t know an extreme amount about you, but we need a corner. You’re the top corner we saw, so we snagged you.’ It was a great opportunity for me,” Harris said.

A two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference all-star at ISU, Harris played all 16 games for Denver and started six.

That success was set in motion by a departure from a Bengals' organization that had drafted Harris in the fifth round in 2018. Harris missed most of that season with a knee injury but did return to play the final three games.

Harris’ status in Cincinnati for the 2019 season was murky at best.