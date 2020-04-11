Former Illinois State player Davontae Harris finds home with Denver Broncos

Davontae Harris was out of work so briefly, he didn’t have a chance to lose any sleep over it.
“I remember getting a call from them at 2 o’clock, and I was on a flight by 6,” Harris said of the rapid-fire chain of events that led to the former Illinois State cornerback joining the Denver Broncos.
When the Cincinnati Bengals released Harris on Aug. 31, Denver zoomed in to pick up a player that would become a key member of the Broncos’ defense.
“They said ‘we don’t know an extreme amount about you, but we need a corner. You’re the top corner we saw, so we snagged you.’ It was a great opportunity for me,” Harris said.
A two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference all-star at ISU, Harris played all 16 games for Denver and started six.
That success was set in motion by a departure from a Bengals' organization that had drafted Harris in the fifth round in 2018. Harris missed most of that season with a knee injury but did return to play the final three games.
Harris’ status in Cincinnati for the 2019 season was murky at best.
“It was one of those things that was up in the air,” he said. “I didn’t know what direction they were going to go. You have to prepare for whatever outcomes that could happen.”
A three-year starter in college and a member of the Pantagraph’s ISU All-Decade team for the 2010s, Harris was put at ease in Denver early on by veterans Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller. As a fellow cornerback, Harris Jr. became a mentor to the 25-year-old Davontae Harris.
“I asked a lot of questions to a lot of guys who had been there. I really shadowed Chris,” said Harris. “I was in the coach’s office a lot asking a bunch of questions. I was trying to put in double the work of everyone else because I had to catch up.”
Nevertheless, joining a new team shortly before the start of the NFL season posed daunting challenges, especially when injuries to two Denver cornerbacks elevated Harris on the depth chart.
“It was pretty tough,” Harris said. “Imagine going to college and the first day you have a test. And the test is over a bunch of material you’re not completely sure of.”
Harris totaled 35 tackles and three passes defended.
“My entire life I’ve been put in tough situations,” said Harris, who suffered a ruptured intestine the first game of his senior season at Wichita (Kan.) South High School, sidelining for the rest of the year. “I hold myself to a higher standard in how I perform. In a lot of ways I did very well. But looking forward to next season, I want to improve on the things I didn’t do well.”
Harris’ arrival in Denver boosted the Broncos defense to three Harrises and two Redbirds. Tackle Shelby Harris is another former ISU standout.
“I didn’t know him super well. I knew of him and hung around him before I got to Denver,” Davontae said. “I Facetimed him to get background of what the team and coaches were like.”
Emerging as a starter in a football crazed market has provided Harris additional exposure for his Wichita Kid foundation and clothing line.
“I started that when I was at Illinois State. I wanted to represent where I was from and be a face of my city in a positive way,” said Harris, who donates proceeds to the Wichita Children’s Home. “It transitioned from that to a foundation to a brand and other stuff."
Wichita Kid clothing is available at harrisisland.com.
“I want to help people see Wichita in a different way and be proud of where they’re from,” Harris said. “We’re trying to grow and build in different ways to find our purpose in the community. The community loves it a lot.”
Harris is currently in Frisco, Texas, training with Chris Harris Jr. Frisco is the home of Toyota Stadium, where ISU played for the FCS national championship in January of 2015.
“I drive past it multiple times a week,” Harris said. “He invited me down here to train with him. It’s one of the better decisions I’ve made.”
Right up there with taking that call from the Broncos.
