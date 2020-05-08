Former Illinois State receiver Spencer Schnell has eventful first full season as a professional

“In training camp, I wasn’t getting the most reps. I wanted to prove I was somebody they could trust and put on the field,” Schnell said. “I did my job and executed the plays, and they were happy with my performance. That gave me confidence going forward.”

Although he would rush twice for 24 yards and return a punt for 6 yards, Schnell did not catch another pass the rest of the preseason and was released before the start of the regular season.

“I showed I was capable of playing, and I could do the same kind of things I did in college,” said the 5-foot-8, 178-pounder. “When I left, for the first couple days I didn’t know what the future might hold. But I talked to a few people and knew it wouldn’t be the end of my football career. I kept my spirits up and kept doing the things to keep in shape and stay on top of my game.”

Schnell, who ranked fifth on ISU’s career receptions list with 175, next participated in a New England Patriots tryout.

“I had the possibility of being signed to the practice squad,” Schnell said. “But the next day they signed Antonio Brown.”