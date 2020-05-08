Former Illinois State receiver Spencer Schnell has eventful first full season as a professional

Spencer Schnell was pleased with his performance in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers tryout camp.
But did the Bucs’ coaches share that sentiment?
“The second day (head coach) Bruce Arians said he saw what he needed to see. I thanked my receivers coach for the chance,” said Schnell, assuming he was not being signed. “The special teams coordinator told me on the way out to say thank you to Bruce Arians.
“I went up to Bruce and said, ‘Thanks, coach. I appreciate the opportunity to compete.’ He said, ‘Thanks for coming, but you’re not leaving yet.’ That’s when I knew I got signed.”
Thus began a roller-coaster first NFL season for the former Illinois State standout. Yet the fact Schnell’s name remains listed on the Tampa Bay roster in May speaks well to how it eventually played out.
After not hearing his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, Schnell first received a free agent opportunity with the Chicago Bears.
“I did a really good job at the Bears camp,” said Schnell. “At the time, they had a full roster. They wanted me to come back during veteran mini-camp. But I got another opportunity down in Tampa.”
That led to an eye-opening performance in the Bucs’ initial preseason game. Schnell snared seven passes for 119 yards against Pittsburgh.
“In training camp, I wasn’t getting the most reps. I wanted to prove I was somebody they could trust and put on the field,” Schnell said. “I did my job and executed the plays, and they were happy with my performance. That gave me confidence going forward.”
Although he would rush twice for 24 yards and return a punt for 6 yards, Schnell did not catch another pass the rest of the preseason and was released before the start of the regular season.
“I showed I was capable of playing, and I could do the same kind of things I did in college,” said the 5-foot-8, 178-pounder. “When I left, for the first couple days I didn’t know what the future might hold. But I talked to a few people and knew it wouldn’t be the end of my football career. I kept my spirits up and kept doing the things to keep in shape and stay on top of my game.”
Schnell, who ranked fifth on ISU’s career receptions list with 175, next participated in a New England Patriots tryout.
“I had the possibility of being signed to the practice squad,” Schnell said. “But the next day they signed Antonio Brown.”
Schnell considered playing in the Canadian Football League before Tampa Bay again reached out.
“I got signed to the practice squad,” he said. “One day right before practice, they signed me to the actual roster.”
Schnell played in his first regular season game against Houston. He returned two punts for 3 yards and was the short returner on kickoffs.
“That morning was one of the most nervous days of my life,” said Schnell, who was a game day inactive for the season finale. “But when I got on the field, I realized it was just another day out there playing football and let my confidence kick in.”
Schnell enjoyed the experience of working with Bucs receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshard Perriman.
“They are big-time players. They’re smart players. You see the way they treat the game,” Schnell said. “You’ve got to stay even keel the whole way. Catch the ball is the big thing. You have to show you can be a reliable player. If the quarterback doesn’t trust you, you’re not going to get the ball.”
Schnell quickly earned that trust at ISU. After transferring from Ohio, Schnell made the Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer team his first season, was a second team MVC all-star the second and a first team all-star his senior year.
“He’s hard not to love, particularly if you’re a quarterback,” said Redbirds coach Brock Spack. “He works so hard to get open. He runs great routes, he’s tough and he hangs on to the ball in tough situations. He’s very competitive. He was a great kid to have around here.”
Tampa Bay has a new quarterback for the coming season after signing future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
“It’s exciting for everybody. I’m looking forward to getting back, building chemistry and working with Tom,” Schnell said. “You’re in the presence of probably the best quarterback to ever play the game. I’m ready to work hard and show him I’m a reliable guy he can trust.
“Nothing is given in the NFL. You’ve got to take it. My plans are to earn my spot on the roster.”
Schnell is spending his offseason training either in Indianapolis or his hometown of Elkhart, Ind., while sticking with the Bucs’ program.
“We’ve been doing virtual meetings three days a week and virtual workouts four days a week,” he said. “You send your workouts in through an app. They go over it and give you any tips they have. You still get paid without having to be there.”
