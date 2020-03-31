Former Illinois State runner Alisha Praught-Leer: Olympics are 'the antithesis of what we need right now'

Aisha Praught-Leer was ready.

The former Illinois State University runner and Moline native felt as though she was in the best shape of her life and primed to compete in her second Olympics this summer. She was hoping to shock the world running the 1,500 meters for Jamaica in the Tokyo Games.

Then word came last week that games have been postponed. Due to fears surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, they will now be held in 2021.

While Praught-Leer and the group of athletes with whom she trains in Boulder, Colo., were disappointed, she totally understands.

"The duty of the Olympics is the whole world comes together, and what we need to do in the world right now is not come together," she said. "It just kind of seems like the antithesis of what the world needs right now."

She said at the age of 30, she feels she is in the prime of her career and she was "full steam ahead for Tokyo 2020."

"But it seems to me to be the completely right call to push it back a year," she added. "It’s been really difficult with all of our competitions being canceled for the next few months."