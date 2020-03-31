Former Illinois State runner Alisha Praught-Leer: Olympics are 'the antithesis of what we need right now'

Aisha Praught-Leer was ready.
The former Illinois State University runner and Moline native felt as though she was in the best shape of her life and primed to compete in her second Olympics this summer. She was hoping to shock the world running the 1,500 meters for Jamaica in the Tokyo Games.
Then word came last week that games have been postponed. Due to fears surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, they will now be held in 2021.
While Praught-Leer and the group of athletes with whom she trains in Boulder, Colo., were disappointed, she totally understands.
"The duty of the Olympics is the whole world comes together, and what we need to do in the world right now is not come together," she said. "It just kind of seems like the antithesis of what the world needs right now."
She said at the age of 30, she feels she is in the prime of her career and she was "full steam ahead for Tokyo 2020."
"But it seems to me to be the completely right call to push it back a year," she added. "It’s been really difficult with all of our competitions being canceled for the next few months."
Like most track and field athletes, Praught-Leer had her life and fitness level ordered into a four-year cycle in order to be ready for the Olympics. But she doesn’t expect it to make a big difference in how well she will be able to compete.
She is part of a group of 10 athletes who work and train together in Boulder. Right now, they are all training individually. The group runs and weekly meetings have been set aside for now.
"We can still train but the work is different and definitely not as fun," she said. "But I do consider myself lucky in the sport that I’m in that I can still make gains. Even though I don’t have any races on the schedule, I can still stay fit and can still stay working toward next year."
Praught-Leer’s career has taken a new path since the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she placed 14th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Ever since her college career at Illinois State, she had focused most of her attention on the steeplechase, a race that involves periodic leaps over hurdles and small pools of water.
Although she won a gold medal in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, she has left it behind and is now focused entirely on the 1,500.
"The steeplechase is really difficult on your body, really hard on your joints and just sort of creates a ton of wear and tear," Praught-Leer said. "When I first started in the sport, I kind of thought I would be done racing by now, but I’m still having the time of my life and to extend my career, I transitioned to a different distance that I think I can actually be even better at on the world stage.
"It’s still fun. The training’s different — it’s more speed-based — but the racing is fun and until the pandemic I was having the most fun of my career."
Praught-Leer made another bold move in 2017 when she changed coaches and training venues. She began working with Joe Bosshard, who is married to her good friend, Emma Coburn, the U.S. record-holder in the steeplechase.
Praught-Leer moved to Boulder, where she and Coburn have surrounded themselves with a corps of runners from different countries and different sponsors who work together as a unit to support one another.
There is a synergy within the group that seemingly is helping everyone maximize their potential.
"Aisha’s just a very, very loving, caring, warm person and very silly and goofy and self-deprecating," Coburn said in a recent article on womensrunning.com. "She brings a wonderful light to the team. She’s always fun to hang out with, and she has a lot of experience with different races and moments in her career, so she’s always good ear, too."
It definitely seems to be helping Praught-Leer. She finished second in the Pan American Games 1,500 last year and was 29th in the world championships.
Praught-Leer grew up in Moline, but because her biological father was from Jamaica, she has been able to compete internationally for that country. That has helped her get into the Olympics and other competitions that might not have otherwise been available to her, and she’s trying to pay that back in a way.
Jamaica is home to the best sprinters in the world but middle distance and distance events are a secondary consideration there.
Praught-Leer tries to get to Jamaica at least once a year to compete and to stir up interest in races longer than 200 meters.
"I’ve been working creating some events to foster the next generation of female distance runners in Jamaica," she said. "If I can’t race in Jamaica, then I try to focus my efforts to create a positive environment and more opportunities for young Jamaican women to sort of follow in my footsteps in the longer distances."
She hosted a two-day clinic at a high school in Jamaica about a year ago, sharing ideas about training, goal-setting and nutrition. She has stayed in contact with athletes and coaches there and hopes to continue to be a resource and mentor for them.
"It’s certainly a work in progress and I can only do so much as an active athlete," she said, "but that’s where my mind is going as far as leaving a legacy there."
She figures the best way to enhance those efforts would be to make a big splash in the Olympics.
For now, it’s just a matter of waiting to learn when and where they will be held.
"It seems like my athlete friends are handling this better than some others," Praught-Leer said. "We’re just so equipped to deal with adversity and changes and things that are beyond our control, and this certainly is not. We’re doing the best we can."
