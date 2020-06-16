Former Illinois State standout Boomer Grigsby back on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

IRVING, Texas — Former Illinois State All-American Boomer Grigsby is on the ballot for the fifth straight year for the College Football Hall of Fame, it was announced Tuesday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Grigsby, a three-time first-team All-American (2002-04) and the Football Championship Subdivision career leader in total (550) and solo (325) tackles, is on the ballot with 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 98 other players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Grigsby became one of the most celebrated players in FCS history at ISU. The Canton native was a three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, making him the only player in league history to accomplish the feat. He was also a three-time finalist in The Buck Buchanan Award voting as the nation's top FCS defensive player. He is the only player in the history of the award to finish in the top three for three consecutive years.

He has been inducted into the Canton High School and Illinois State Athletics Percy Family halls of fame and was selected as a member of the MVFC All-Select NFL Team and Silver Anniversary Team (announced in 2009).