Former ISU golfer David Perkins earns exemption into John Deere Classic

SILVIS — Illinois State graduate David Perkins was among six golfers to receive a sponsor exemption Tuesday into the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic, which will be held July 8-11 at TPC Deere Run.

Perkins, 23, finished his stellar Redbird career last month by playing as an individual in the NCAA Regional after ranking No. 57 on the PGA Tour University ranking.

The East Peoria native was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year and MVC first All-Academic Team who recently shot 13-under par 59 at Pekin Country Club.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson announced an “All-Midwest” group of players who received sponsor exemptions at TPC Deere Run, which was designed by ISU graduate and former PGA Tour member D.A. Weibring.

Besides Perkins, the group includes Illinois' Michael Feagles; Tripp Kinney of Iowa State; Luke Kluver of Kansas; Alex Schaake of Iowa; and Willie Mack III of Flint, Mich.

“We are proud and excited to award sponsor exemptions to six high-quality players who have Midwestern backgrounds,” Peterson said. “We look forward to welcoming them and their supporters to the tournament this year.”

The six are part of a well-established John Deere Classic tradition of using sponsor exemptions to afford playing opportunities to promising young golfers.

“Some 20 years ago, the John Deere Classic adopted a philosophy that we would provide up-and-coming young players with the opportunity to prove themselves against the best in the world and to give our loyal fans a chance to get a look at them early in their careers,” Peterson said. “With players like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed having gone on to stardom, we think it has worked out well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.