Former ISU star, NCHS graduate Mack Leonard signs to play softball for NCAA runner-up Florida State

NORMAL — Mack Leonard wanted to challenge herself to the highest level of NCAA softball.

She's definitely going to get that chance.

Leonard, a Normal Community High School graduate who starred at Illinois State the last three years, announced Tuesday she has signed a financial aid agreement to play her last two years for Florida State.

The Seminoles recently finished second to Oklahoma in the College World Series.

"Just after COVID and some things, I have really looked at my other opportunities and thought this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Leonard, who entered the transfer portal in May after helping the Redbirds win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

"I absolutely loved my team at ISU and loved the coaches and community and having my family close. But this is just one more step I had to take in my life to keep me on the path God has for me."

Leonard is playing in the Florida Gulf Coast League for the second straight summer with the Myakka City RiverMocs. She led the RiverMocs to last year's title while earning the league's most valuable player honors.

"I know one of the girls in the summer league down here (Devyn Flaherty), and last summer we became friends and played together," said Leonard. "I talked to her one day about it, and she had nothing but good things to say about FSU and the coaching staff and Tallahassee. As soon as she was going on and on about it, I was like that's something I would really like to be part of."

Leonard took official visits to Texas A&M and Kentucky as well as Florida State.

"I fell in love with it when I was visiting," she said of FSU. "It was a beautiful campus and Coach (Lonni) Alameda is amazing. I've talked to her and all the other coaches. They text me quite often and I'm already in all the group chats. The girls are super inviting and the fan base has already been inviting. I'm extremely looking forward to this opportunity."

Leonard said the plan for her is to play first base as well as be a pitcher for the Seminoles.

In three seasons for ISU, Leonard started 81 of 92 games she played. She started 27 games in the circle and pitched in 51 games overall. Leonard had a three-year batting average of .405, with her .425 average this past spring the third best in school history.

Leonard recorded 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 36 runs scored, 26 walks, eight doubles and two triples in the 2021 season while being named to the All-MVC first team and was an NFCA All-Mideast Region second-team pick.

She posted an 11-4 record in the circle with a 3.33 ERA while throwing nine complete games with six shutouts and one save.

"She is coming off an incredible three-year run at Illinois State where she performed both at the plate and in the circle," said FSU assistant coach Travis Wilson. "She will add left-handed power to our lineup and depth to our pitching staff immediately.

"She has a passion for the game of softball and wants to compete at the highest level. We are lucky to have such a special player and person choose our program.”

Having a chance to pitch is important to Leonard.

"I've worked so hard my whole life to be a pitcher. It's something I've grown into and become good at, just being in the circle and commanding the defense behind me and having the respect," she said. "I've just enjoyed that aspect of controlling the game, and if I can do that at a higher level I would 100% absolutely love to do that. If my role is to be somewhere else, that's fine."

Leaving ISU and Bloomington-Normal wasn't an easy decision for Leonard.

"I've lived there for last 22 years. I've loved every minute of it," she said.

Leonard said she was in contact with Alameda and FSU before the Seminoles advanced to the College World Series. While she said FSU taking second place wasn't the determining factor in her decision, Leonard would love to be part of another deep tourney run by the Seminoles.

"That's one of my goals now is to make it to the World Series and hopefully eventually win it," she said. "Florida State, even without going to World Series, is just an amazing program and something I wanted to be part of."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.