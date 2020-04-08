Former Normal Community, Illinois State player Garrett Hirsch to play at Louisiana-Monroe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Sight unseen, Garrett Hirsch is headed to the bayou.

“It’s kind of a leap of faith right now,” Hirsch said of his decision to transfer to Louisiana-Monroe to continue his football career. “ULM seemed like a great opportunity, and I had to jump on it.”

Hirsch has not visited the Warhawks’ campus in Monroe, La., because of the NCAA-mandated “dead period” that has been extended to May 31 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Normal Community High School and Illinois State player, not knowing when a visit might be allowed, made up his mind.

“I hope to take a visit and sign (a scholarship agreement) in June. If that’s not feasible, I will sign sooner,” said Hirsch. “It’s an unconventional way of recruiting, but everybody is in the same boat.

“I get the chance to bump up, per se, to FBS and play against Georgia and Arkansas. I’ll take a bet on myself that I still can perform at a high level.”

Hirsch started four games at center for ISU in 2017 and nine in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was hampered by a foot injury during preseason practice in 2019. After recovering, Hirsch was a second-team guard.