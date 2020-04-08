Former Normal Community, Illinois State player Garrett Hirsch to play at Louisiana-Monroe

NORMAL — Sight unseen, Garrett Hirsch is headed to the bayou.
“It’s kind of a leap of faith right now,” Hirsch said of his decision to transfer to Louisiana-Monroe to continue his football career. “ULM seemed like a great opportunity, and I had to jump on it.”
Hirsch has not visited the Warhawks’ campus in Monroe, La., because of the NCAA-mandated “dead period” that has been extended to May 31 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Normal Community High School and Illinois State player, not knowing when a visit might be allowed, made up his mind.
“I hope to take a visit and sign (a scholarship agreement) in June. If that’s not feasible, I will sign sooner,” said Hirsch. “It’s an unconventional way of recruiting, but everybody is in the same boat.
“I get the chance to bump up, per se, to FBS and play against Georgia and Arkansas. I’ll take a bet on myself that I still can perform at a high level.”
Hirsch started four games at center for ISU in 2017 and nine in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was hampered by a foot injury during preseason practice in 2019. After recovering, Hirsch was a second-team guard.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder will graduate from ISU in May with a degree in exercise science. Hirsch has one year of eligibility remaining. A second year would be possible if the NCAA grants a medical redshirt stemming from last season’s injury.
“They have my master’s program (in sports management). That’s a huge bonus,” Hirsch said of ULM. “I plan to pursue a career as an athletic director in my post playing days.”
Hirsch also was recruited by Eastern Illinois and Abilene Christian.
“I visited Eastern and their program over there was awesome,” he said. “But trying to play for a rival (of ISU) would be difficult. It could turn into a long process. That affected my decision as well.”
Hirsch was assisted in the process by ISU defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp, a former assistant at Monroe.
“Coach Niekamp has been a great resource because he knew the program so well. A lot of the coaching staff has been super supportive helping me try to find a new home,” Hirsch said. “Getting away from home is definitely a change considering I’ve been in Normal my whole life. So I’m excited for that.”
Monroe competes in the Sun Belt Conference. The Warhawks had a 5-7 record in 2019.
“They had four seniors graduate last year on the offensive line,” said Hirsch. “There is a definitely a need for some more experience on the offensive line. I can play anywhere on the interior, for sure. Center is the biggest question mark for ULM.”
Hirsch is headed to the land of “Duck Dynasty.” The hugely popular former A&E network reality show was based in West Monroe.
“I was a 'Duck Dynasty' fan,” he said. “I’ll definitely try to check out their facility.”
Hirsch also looks forward to trying a new style of food in the South.
“I’m extremely excited about the Louisiana food,” said Hirsch. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about crawdads.”
PHOTOS: Former Illinois State and Normal Community football player Garrett Hirsch
080719-blm-spt-1hirsch
Garrett Hirsch head shot
ISU's Garrett Hirsch and John Ridgeway
Offensive line
ISU o liners 4
isu o line 2
080418-blm-spt-5isufootball
Garrett Hirsch head shot 2017
080217-blm-spt-1footballoff
Coliseum ceremonies
110815-blm-spt-3nchsfoot
101015-blm-spt-5nchsfoot
Garrett Hirsch
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!