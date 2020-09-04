Former Tennessee offensive lineman Jarious Abercrombie joins Illinois State roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – When close friend Shanon Reid called, Jarious Abercrombie quickly answered.

And when Reid mentioned a possible playing opportunity at Illinois State, Abercrombie joined Reid as former University of Tennessee players to transfer to ISU.

“Shanon gave me some good information. We were always close at Tennessee,” Abercrombie said of Reid. “I’m playing with my big brother again.”

Abercrombie is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman with three remaining years of eligibility. Abercrombie had entered the NCAA transfer portal at Tennessee and is enrolled at ISU for the fall semester.

“Shanon came to us. Jarious was looking for an opportunity to play,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “Jarious has very good feet. He’s really athletic and long.”

A native of Birmingham, Ala., Abercrombie was initially a walk-on at Tennessee but was placed on scholarship in 2019.

“I compete all the time,” Abercrombie said. “I’m not giving up on plays. I’m a hard worker, period.”

Spack sees Abercrombie as a offensive tackle.