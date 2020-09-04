Former Tennessee offensive lineman Jarious Abercrombie joins Illinois State roster

NORMAL – When close friend Shanon Reid called, Jarious Abercrombie quickly answered.
And when Reid mentioned a possible playing opportunity at Illinois State, Abercrombie joined Reid as former University of Tennessee players to transfer to ISU.
“Shanon gave me some good information. We were always close at Tennessee,” Abercrombie said of Reid. “I’m playing with my big brother again.”
Abercrombie is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman with three remaining years of eligibility. Abercrombie had entered the NCAA transfer portal at Tennessee and is enrolled at ISU for the fall semester.
“Shanon came to us. Jarious was looking for an opportunity to play,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “Jarious has very good feet. He’s really athletic and long.”
A native of Birmingham, Ala., Abercrombie was initially a walk-on at Tennessee but was placed on scholarship in 2019.
“I compete all the time,” Abercrombie said. “I’m not giving up on plays. I’m a hard worker, period.”
Spack sees Abercrombie as a offensive tackle.
“I can play both (tackle and guard),” said Abercrombie. “I like being at guard so I can pull, but I like playing both.”
Abercrombie believes he isn’t necessarily better at run blocking or pass blocking.
“I try to balance that out and get better at both so I don’t have a weakness,” he said.
Reid is a linebacker who enrolled at ISU in January.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!