NORMAL – Feel free. Call it “Pacella Power” or label him “Danny Dingers.”

Illinois State’s Daniel Pacella has earned a nickname with his stupendous show of slugging as a freshman outfielder.

Yet it’s staying grounded amid success and not swinging for the fences that has allowed Pacella to clear those fences more than all but one freshman in Redbird history.

“I came in here a big home run/strikeout guy,” Pacella said. “I wanted to make sure I could contribute to the game not only with home runs but with balls in play.”

Entering this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference series at Southern Illinois, Pacella was batting .303 with team-high marks of 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. The only freshman to blast more homers was Frank Mustari with 16 in 1985.

ISU coach Steve Holm was touting the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Pacella well before the Redbird season began in February.

🚨 DANNY DINGERS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RvIfj9izw3 — Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) April 26, 2023

“Dan’s bat speed and his power allow him room for error,” Holm said. “He hits a bomb the other way (Wednesday against Northern Illinois). It’s way out of here, and I don’t think he got it all. A normal-sized human being when they hit the ball like that, it’s an out.”

A product of Mundelein High School, Pacella received instruction from ISU hitting coach Wally Crancer upon his arrival on campus. But drastic changes weren’t needed.

“We did a couple things, but the guy is very talented,” said Crancer. “He’s so big and strong, but he can hit, too. It’s keeping him a little more simple, letting him realize he doesn’t need to add power or add any extra effort. It was cutting down on swing and miss that was probably our biggest focus in the fall.”

Pacella was told by Holm to expect a large role as a true freshman.

“I came here knowing I would have a good impact on the team,” Pacella said. “The coaches told me from the start I would have a big role here. Being able to fill that role and do what they expected of me, it’s a great feeling.”

The lefty-swinging Pacella also leads the Redbirds in slugging percentage at .572, sports a .355 on-base percentage and in 152 at-bats his strikeouts are an acceptable 25 with 12 walks.

“He got down to .250, .260 (batting average) at some point. Early in the season, he chased some pitches he won’t chase later in his career, said Holm. “It looks like he made some adjustment with that. He has so much length and leverage, when he does chase he can still put balls in play.”

Pacella has been successful in not allowing such early success to escalate into overconfidence.

“I’m just trying to stay as confident as I can and also as humble as I can,” he said. “It’s being able to stay even keel with everything and trying to take my successes as they come.”

Holm dispelled any notion Pacella is thriving on natural ability alone.

“Credit to the kid. He doesn’t just have the skill set. He works his butt off,” said the Redbirds coach. “He is one of those guys who is in the (batting) cage all the time, he’s in the weight room. He’s got a 4.0 (grade point average). He does all the right things.”

Holm has another freshman making big waves in shortstop Shai Robinson.

Hitless in eight at-bats since suffering a hand injury that sidelined him for six weeks, Robinson is batting .432 since returning April 8. Overall, Robinson is hitting .356 with an eye-popping .516 on-base percentage and twice as many walks as strikeouts (14-7).

“He’s a pretty special player. That was probably as high of a recruited athlete as we’ve ever been able to get here, him and Dan Pacella,” Holm said. “They are showing you why they were ranked the way they were ranked. The future is really bright for those two young men. They will be able to carry us for multiple years.

“Sometimes when you have players like Dan and Shai, the speed of their game is faster than maybe the actual game going on. So even when they back off a little bit, they’re probably still at or slightly above the speed of the game. You get to see that very rarely.”

Hart on the mend

A second-team MVC all-star last season, ISU left-handed pitcher Jared Hart has found considerably less success this season. Hart has worked just 12⅔ innings and owns a 9.24 ERA.

According to Holm, Hart has been battling a sore arm all season. He has not pitched since April 1.

“He’s playing catch now. We hope to see him progress and hope to get him back for the stretch run,” Holm said “Jared is probably as tough of a kid as we have on the team. I don’t believe his arm was feeling as good as he told us it probably was. With that, you get a lack of performance sometimes.”

Offense emerging

Various injuries have contributed to only four Redbird hitters (Pacella, Shaydon Kubo, Greg Nichols and Auggie Rasmussen) being consistent members of the lineup.

With hitters such as Robinson, Adrian Flores, Noah Rabin, Judah Morris and Nick Strong available again, ISU (15-22, 4-11 in the MVC) is averaging 11.2 runs while posting a 5-1 record over the past six games.

“Our goal was to weather that storm. Hopefully we’ve weathered it good enough,” Holm said. “Now we’ve got the big boys back in the lineup, and we seem to be scoring more runs.”

