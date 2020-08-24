Golf results 8/25/20

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
EUREKA 169, ILLINI BLUFFS 178
At Bartonville - Coyote Creek (par 36)
EUREKA TOP 5
1. Wiegand 40; 3. Harmon 42; 5. Montoya 43.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
ST. THOMAS MORE 181,
PONTIAC 191
At Mahomet - Lake of the Woods (par 36)
PONTIAC TOP 5
1. Schrock 38; 5. Zimmerman 48.
PRAIRIE CENTRAL 184,
OLYMPIA NO SCORE
At Atlanta - North Greens (par 39)
1. Winterland 41; 2. Turner 42; 3. Salvator 43; 4. Statel 46; 5. Compton 48.
MEN'S CLUB
At Ironwood G.C.
Prune Juice League. Winners — B. Owen, J. Lamb, G. Dean, M. Shuck.
HOLE IN ONE
Nick Aupperle
At Prairie Vista G.C.
Nick Auuperle of Bloomington used a 48-degree wedge to ace the 125-yard fifth hole on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Witness was Justin Morgan.
