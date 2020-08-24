 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf results 8/25/20
0 comments
agate

Golf results 8/25/20

{{featured_button_text}}
GOLF AGATE PHOTO
Jim Benson

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

EUREKA 169, ILLINI BLUFFS 178

At Bartonville - Coyote Creek (par 36) 

EUREKA TOP 5

1. Wiegand 40; 3. Harmon 42; 5. Montoya 43.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

ST. THOMAS MORE 181,

PONTIAC 191

At Mahomet - Lake of the Woods (par 36)

PONTIAC TOP 5

1. Schrock 38; 5. Zimmerman 48.

PRAIRIE CENTRAL 184,

OLYMPIA NO SCORE

At Atlanta - North Greens (par 39)

1. Winterland 41; 2. Turner 42; 3. Salvator 43; 4. Statel 46; 5. Compton 48.

MEN'S CLUB

At Ironwood G.C.

Prune Juice League. Winners — B. Owen, J. Lamb, G. Dean, M. Shuck.

HOLE IN ONE

Nick Aupperle

At Prairie Vista G.C.

Nick Auuperle of Bloomington used a 48-degree wedge to ace the 125-yard fifth hole on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Witness was Justin Morgan.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News