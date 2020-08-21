Golf results from Friday

GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
BHS BEST BALL
At Bloomington
Highland Park G.C. — Par 72
Team standings — 1. Central Catholic 141; 2. University High 146; 3. Normal Community 176; 4. Normal West 178; 5. Dunlap 179; 6. Bloomington 191.
Top five — 1. Steinman-Hundman (CC) 69; 2. Kennedy-Gerongay (UH) 71; 3. Glazebrook-Snyder (CC) 72; 4. Spinks-Mapugay (UH) 75; 5. K. Burr-A. Burr (NCHS) 78.
OTHER AREA SCORES
NORMAL COMMUNITY — Bruce-Leathery 98
NORMAL WEST — Bley-Wertheim 86, Smith-Chandler 92
BLOOMINGTON — Greenlee-Wylie 94, Standley-Hoder 97
PONTIAC 192, OTTAWA 213
At Pontiac - Elks
Area top 5 finishers: 1. Schrock (P), 34; 2. Zimmerman (P), 44; 5. Larkin (P), 53.
HOLE IN ONE
James Bresnahan
At Prairie Vista G.C.
James Bresnahan of Normal sank his tee shot on the 133-yard 15th hole on Aug. 21, 2020. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Robert Kelley.
