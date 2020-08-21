 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf results from Friday
0 comments
agate

Golf results from Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

BHS BEST BALL

At Bloomington

Highland Park G.C. — Par 72

Team standings — 1. Central Catholic 141; 2. University High 146; 3. Normal Community 176; 4. Normal West 178; 5. Dunlap 179; 6. Bloomington 191.

Top five — 1. Steinman-Hundman (CC) 69; 2. Kennedy-Gerongay (UH) 71; 3. Glazebrook-Snyder (CC) 72; 4. Spinks-Mapugay (UH) 75; 5. K. Burr-A. Burr (NCHS) 78.

OTHER AREA SCORES

NORMAL COMMUNITY — Bruce-Leathery 98

NORMAL WEST — Bley-Wertheim 86, Smith-Chandler 92

BLOOMINGTON — Greenlee-Wylie 94, Standley-Hoder 97

PONTIAC 192, OTTAWA 213

At Pontiac - Elks

Area top 5 finishers: 1. Schrock (P), 34; 2. Zimmerman (P), 44; 5. Larkin (P), 53.

 

HOLE IN ONE

James Bresnahan

At Prairie Vista G.C.

James Bresnahan of Normal sank his tee shot on the 133-yard 15th hole on Aug. 21, 2020. He used an 8-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Robert Kelley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News