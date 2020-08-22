 Skip to main content
Golf results from Saturday
agate

GOLF

WOMEN'S CLUB

At Highland Park G.C.

18-Hole Association. Play of day — Low net. Winner — S. Simpson. Club championship — Championship flight, 1. G. Bartges 175: 2. M. Tweedie 181; First flight, 1. L. Mutchler 197; 2. C. Weiss-Krolikowski 198.

 

