Hardwick, Davis among five named to ISU Athletics Hall of Fame

NORMAL — Andi Hardwick, the 1996 Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Player of the Year and three-time all-conference selection, along with four-time all-conference football player Stafford Davis headline the 2021 Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame class announced Thursday.

Joining Hardwick, a Normal Community High School graduate, and Davis are Todd Schroeder (baseball), two-time all-conference performer and school single-season record holder; Sade Sealy (track & field), three-time MVC Most Outstanding Track Athlete and 11-time MVC individual champion; and Rachel Tejada (soccer), four-time MVC Player of the Year and school record holder.

In addition to the 2021 Hall of Fame class, Dan Roan, a 1976 ISU graduate and longtime sports director at WGN-TV in Chicago, will be honored with the Institutional Great Award. The honor recognizes an ISU alumnus who has achieved significant personal and professional accomplishments in sports at the professional or collegiate levels.

The honorees will be officially inducted at the Hall of Fame breakfast at 8 a.m., Oct. 16, in the Bone Student Center Brown Ballroom on the ISU campus. The class will also be recognized during the Homecoming Parade and at halftime of the Illinois State-North Dakota State football game later that day. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Reservations for the Hall of Fame ceremony are $30 per person and can be purchased through the ISU Athletics Department. To order tickets for the event or for more information, call Chelsea Hood at 309-438-3636.

