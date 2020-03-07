Here is Saturday's College Report: Sam Berghoff sets IWU homer record, Wiegand throws no-hitter

ISU (6-8) rapped out 15 hits, with Jake McCaw leading the way with three. McCaw belted a solo homer in the sixth.

Sinisko (1-1) started and threw five innings, giving up four hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out four. Wyman followed with two hitless innings before Salata picked up his first save by giving up two hits in two innings.

Softball splits pair: Illinois State's softball team downed Campbell, 5-1, before losing to LSU by the same score in the LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La.

Mack Leonard had two hits for ISU (11-10) in the win over Campbell, including a double. Emme Olson also double and drove in a run, while Brittni LaFountaine had a single and two RBI. Hannah Ross (1-1) was the winning pitcher with five innings of one-run ball after relieving Leonard in the third.

Against LSU (19-3), Alyssa Wiebel's sixth-inning home run was ISU's lone tally. Morgan Day (6-5) took the loss, allowing eight hits and five earned runs.

