Here is Saturday's College Report: Sam Berghoff sets IWU homer record, Wiegand throws no-hitter

Sam Berghoff set the career home run record and Ally Wiegand pitched a no-hitter as Illinois Wesleyan's softball team won twice Saturday in the NFCA Leadoff Classic at Tucson, Ariz.
Berghoff's 33rd career homer, a solo shot, helped IWU to a 4-0 win over Emory & Henry. Wiegand (2-1) tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking none. A Titan error kept her from her second perfect game of the season. Shelby Fulk, Lexy Trammell, Hannah Heraty and Brittany Murphy each had two hits.
Fifth-ranked IWU (5-1) then handed No. 2 Christopher Newport (12-1) its first loss with a 7-1 victory. Brea Walker (3-0) pitched a six-hitter and allowed no earned runs. She struck out nine and walked two. Hayley Earl had a home run and three RBI for the Titans.
Baseball nets win: Jack Schneider's three hits included a two-run homer to lead IWU's baseball team past Ursinus, 6-1, at Auburndale, Fla. Schneider drove in three runs as IWU improved to 4-2.
Nick Figus added two hits, while Hunter Simon (2-0) went seven innings, allowing nine hits, one earned run. He struck out eight and walked one.
You have free articles remaining.
ILLINOIS STATE
Baseball victorious: Sean Sinisko, Colin Wyman and Derek Salata threw a combined six-hitter as Illinois State's baseball team beat Jacksonville, 4-1, at Jacksonville, Fla.
ISU (6-8) rapped out 15 hits, with Jake McCaw leading the way with three. McCaw belted a solo homer in the sixth.
Sinisko (1-1) started and threw five innings, giving up four hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out four. Wyman followed with two hitless innings before Salata picked up his first save by giving up two hits in two innings.
Softball splits pair: Illinois State's softball team downed Campbell, 5-1, before losing to LSU by the same score in the LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La.
Mack Leonard had two hits for ISU (11-10) in the win over Campbell, including a double. Emme Olson also double and drove in a run, while Brittni LaFountaine had a single and two RBI. Hannah Ross (1-1) was the winning pitcher with five innings of one-run ball after relieving Leonard in the third.
Against LSU (19-3), Alyssa Wiebel's sixth-inning home run was ISU's lone tally. Morgan Day (6-5) took the loss, allowing eight hits and five earned runs.