Here is Thursday's College Report: Illinois State's David Perkins named MVC Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Illinois State senior David Perkins has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.

Perkins, who earned first team All-Scholar-Athlete team honors last season, is the fifth Redbird student-athlete to earn multiple honors, joining Nic Baker (2001, 2002), Mike Cushing (1995, 1996, 1997), Adam Goldie (2000, 2002), and Jeff Kellen (2010, 2011).

This year Perkins earned four MVC Golfer of the Week honors in the shortened season, giving him 11 career Golfer of the Week honors, the second-most in MVC history.

The East Peoria native was named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, signifying the top amateur golfer in the country. He was the top MVC golfer heading into the season shutdown, and his average score (69.39) was nearly three strokes ahead of the second lowest in the MVC this season.

Summer camps canceled: Following last week's announcement that all conferences, events, and activities held on campus or sponsored by ISU through July 31 will be postponed or cancelled, Illinois State Athletics has canceled or postponed all of its summer camps scheduled through that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.