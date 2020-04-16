Here is Thursday's College Report: Illinois State's David Perkins named MVC Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Illinois State senior David Perkins has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.
Perkins, who earned first team All-Scholar-Athlete team honors last season, is the fifth Redbird student-athlete to earn multiple honors, joining Nic Baker (2001, 2002), Mike Cushing (1995, 1996, 1997), Adam Goldie (2000, 2002), and Jeff Kellen (2010, 2011).
This year Perkins earned four MVC Golfer of the Week honors in the shortened season, giving him 11 career Golfer of the Week honors, the second-most in MVC history.
The East Peoria native was named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, signifying the top amateur golfer in the country. He was the top MVC golfer heading into the season shutdown, and his average score (69.39) was nearly three strokes ahead of the second lowest in the MVC this season.
Summer camps canceled: Following last week's announcement that all conferences, events, and activities held on campus or sponsored by ISU through July 31 will be postponed or cancelled, Illinois State Athletics has canceled or postponed all of its summer camps scheduled through that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sport camps and clinics set to take place at the start of August and beyond are open for registration on individual team web pages on GoRedbirds.com. More information about currently scheduled camps, re-scheduled and future event dates will be posted on online and via the team’s official social media pages when details are finalized.
EUREKA COLLEGE
Women name Stewart: Eureka College athletic director Bryan Moore named Jaylynn Stewart as the Red Devils women’s head basketball coach.
Stewart, a 2014 Eureka graduate, spent the last five seasons as assistant coach at La Roche University in Pittsburgh. Stewart helped the Red Hawks capture four regular-season conference titles and clinch two NCAA Tournament bids.
At Eureka, Stewart led the Red Devils to back-to-back SLIAC Tournaments, including a championship game appearance in 2012, and earned All-SLIAC honors in 2013.
Stewart, a Taylorville native, began her collegiate career at Illinois State and appeared in 26 games for the Redbirds from 2009-11.
