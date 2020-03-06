Here is your College report from Friday: Morgan Day strikes out 12 as ISU softball posts win

Morgan Day threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 as Illinois State's softball team downed Campbell, 4-1, on Friday in the LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La.

Day (6-4) allowed one earned run and didn't walk a batter in helping the Redbirds improve to 10-9.

Alyssa Wiebel hit a solo homer for ISU, while Andrea Coursey had two hits and two RBIs. Mack Leonard and Kadi Borries also had two hits each.

Baseball splits: Gunner Peterson drove in five runs and had three hits, including a grand slam, as the ISU baseball team beat VCU, 8-5, at Jacksonville, Fla.

The Redbirds later had only three hits as Jacksonville took a 16-1 victory.

ISU (5-8) had 13 hits against VCU (8-5). Braedon Blackford, Aidan Huggins and Jordan Libman each had two hits for the Redbirds.

Colton Johnson (2-2) went the first five innings, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with one walk and six strikeouts, to get the win. Connor Peplow went three innings, allowing one unearned run, before Erik Kubiatowicz threw a hitless ninth.

Brett Wicklund (0-2) gave up six earned run in 2.1 innings to get the loss for ISU against Jacksonville. Trent Palmer (2-1) threw a complete game and struck out 13 for the Dolphins.