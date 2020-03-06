Here is your College report from Friday: Morgan Day strikes out 12 as ISU softball posts win

Morgan Day threw a two-hitter and struck out 12 as Illinois State's softball team downed Campbell, 4-1, on Friday in the LSU Round Robin at Baton Rouge, La.
Day (6-4) allowed one earned run and didn't walk a batter in helping the Redbirds improve to 10-9.
Alyssa Wiebel hit a solo homer for ISU, while Andrea Coursey had two hits and two RBIs. Mack Leonard and Kadi Borries also had two hits each.
Baseball splits: Gunner Peterson drove in five runs and had three hits, including a grand slam, as the ISU baseball team beat VCU, 8-5, at Jacksonville, Fla.
The Redbirds later had only three hits as Jacksonville took a 16-1 victory.
ISU (5-8) had 13 hits against VCU (8-5). Braedon Blackford, Aidan Huggins and Jordan Libman each had two hits for the Redbirds.
Colton Johnson (2-2) went the first five innings, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with one walk and six strikeouts, to get the win. Connor Peplow went three innings, allowing one unearned run, before Erik Kubiatowicz threw a hitless ninth.
Brett Wicklund (0-2) gave up six earned run in 2.1 innings to get the loss for ISU against Jacksonville. Trent Palmer (2-1) threw a complete game and struck out 13 for the Dolphins.
Prior enters MVC Hall: Former ISU two-sport star Mike Prior was inducted Friday morning at the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame ceremony in St. Louis.
Prior was dual-sport standout at ISU from 1981-85, lettering three years in baseball and four times in football. He was a three-time Division I-AA (now FCS) All-American defensive back and a three-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive back. On the diamond, Prior was a two-time All-MVC selection and still holds the ISU career records in batting average (.388) and slugging percentage (.715).
Prior was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 13-year NFL career included winning a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.
Bovee nets honor: Illinois State Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Jeff Bovee was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Midwest Region Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year after leading the Redbird women’s team to their third consecutive Missouri Valley Conference indoor title.
The Redbird women set a Valley indoor record with 190.16 points and won by 65.16 points. Bovee, who was also selected as the MVC Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year, has been named USTFCCCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year three times, including twice in the last three years.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Baseball rallies: Illinois Wesleyan scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to take an 11-8 victory over Illinois College at Auburndale, Fla.
The Titans (3-2) received four hits and four RBIs from Dalton Fletcher, including a two-run single in the ninth. Brandon Skopick and Evan Rannekley each had two of IWU's 12 hits. Matt Blaney (1-0) struck out five and allowed two hits in relief for the win.