Howard Fleming Jr., Illinois State basketball recruits enjoy successful seasons before joining Redbirds

NORMAL — Tim Haworth knows Illinois State's basketball team struggled this season. The head basketball coach at Male High School in Louisville, Ky., believes Howard Fleming Jr. could be part of a Redbird resurgence.
"I really feel Howard is all about winning," said Haworth of his 6-foot-5 senior point guard, who signed with ISU in November. "If you can recruit those types of guys to your program eventually it will help turn things around."
Fleming is part of a five-player recruiting class that could be ISU head coach Dan Muller's best since 2013 when Paris Lee & Co. eventually went on to become Missouri Valley Conference co-champions four years later.
Redbird fans need something to rejoice about after posting a 10-21 record this season.
Emon Washington, a 6-6 wing at South Cobb High School in the Atlanta suburb of Austell, Ga., helped his team to the Class 6A Georgia State Tournament semifinals. Washington was the Region 6 Player of the Year and first-team All-State after averaging 22.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
Josiah Strong is a 6-2 combo guard who averaged 17.8 points while shooting 46.2% from 3-point range for Iowa Western Community College. Strong, who is from Brooklyn Park, Minn., played his freshman year at Navy.
Two bigs also are headed to ISU.
Alston Andrews is a 6-9 forward from Ocoee High School in Orlando, Fla. Andrews averaged about seven points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Knights, who went 22-8 and advanced to the Elite Eight in the Class 7A Florida State Tournament.
"Our signees had not good, but great years," said Muller.
Last week, 6-10 Alex Kotov from Daytona State College (Fla.), committed to ISU. Kotov, a native of Moscow, Russia, will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds after breaking the pinkie finger of his non-shooting hand in Daytona State's second game this season.
Fleming led Male to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 18 years in the one-class Kentucky High School State Tournament. Male (31-4), the No. 1-ranked team in the state, was supposed to play its first-round game at Rupp Arena on Thursday, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Since Jan. 31 when Fleming returned from shoulder surgery, Male is 13-0. That included a 71-61 win over rival Ballard last week in which Fleming contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think he's the best player in the state," said Haworth. "Obviously being a 6-5 point guard who can defend the way he can, he means the world to our team. He does whatever it takes to win. He can shoot and gets to the rim.
"There was a lot of Division I talent out there (against Ballard), and Howard separated himself on the court. He's just a tremendous player."
Fleming missed the first half of his junior year at Male because of surgery on his right shoulder. In early November he had surgery on his left shoulder.
After Male beat Ballard, Haworth said local radio stations were wondering how the University of Louisville let Fleming get away.
"The thing is Howard was hurt, and I said from the beginning he was a high-major player. You don't see that type of talent not go to high-major schools unless they've been hurt," said Haworth.
"If he can stay healthy, which there is no doubt in my mind that he will especially because both of them were shoulder injuries and not like the knee, he's a tremendous talent. Everyone knows what he brings to the table."
Haworth said in addition to being able to play point, shooting guard and small forward, Fleming defends all five positions for Male.
After playing and coaching for Mick Cronin at Murray State, Haworth said he learned the value of defense.
"A lot of my coaching is like his. I love guys who like to guard," said Haworth. "Those are the guys who play for him, and Howard has accepted that since I've been here. He's a dog defensively."
Andrews missed his whole junior season because of two foot surgeries. Ocoee coach John Siers said Andrews had no problems or setbacks this season and was 100% healthy.
"We had 11 seniors and won the most games in school history and made it the farthest the school ever has in the state playoffs," said Siers. "Defensively Alston was tremendous and a great rim protector. He changed a lot of shots. He made free throws and was a leader on and off the floor. He was big part of our entire group."
Andrews, who has a 7-1 wingspan, won't turn 18 years old until October.
"He has a great frame. He has grown and offensively gotten a little bit better every day," said Siers. "He can really score and shoot it. He was an anchor for us defensively this year ... he has to learn pace and space in the post. With his body, strength and work ethic, he's going to be a really good player."
022720-blm-spt-18isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-5isuhoops
Delight in white
022720-blm-spt-6isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-7isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-8isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-19isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-9isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-27isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-10isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-20isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-11isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-1isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-28isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-2isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-21isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-12isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-13isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-22isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-26isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-23isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-14isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-15isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-16isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-4isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-24isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-17isuhoops
022720-blm-spt-25isuhoops
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson