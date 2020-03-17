Howard Fleming Jr., Illinois State basketball recruits enjoy successful seasons before joining Redbirds

Since Jan. 31 when Fleming returned from shoulder surgery, Male is 13-0. That included a 71-61 win over rival Ballard last week in which Fleming contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

"I think he's the best player in the state," said Haworth. "Obviously being a 6-5 point guard who can defend the way he can, he means the world to our team. He does whatever it takes to win. He can shoot and gets to the rim.

"There was a lot of Division I talent out there (against Ballard), and Howard separated himself on the court. He's just a tremendous player."

Fleming missed the first half of his junior year at Male because of surgery on his right shoulder. In early November he had surgery on his left shoulder.

After Male beat Ballard, Haworth said local radio stations were wondering how the University of Louisville let Fleming get away.

"The thing is Howard was hurt, and I said from the beginning he was a high-major player. You don't see that type of talent not go to high-major schools unless they've been hurt," said Haworth.