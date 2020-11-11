Illinois State adds three volleyball, four soccer recruits

“Aliyah will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting Redbirds to watch. Aliyah’s combination of explosive athleticism and a dynamic scoring ability will help the Redbirds continue to be a force offensively," said Johnson.

Weller played softball her freshman season at Geneseo High School before focusing solely on volleyball and earning a starting spot all four years. She broke the school’s single season digs record as a freshman, before replacing it her sophomore season. She jumped to the leaderboard in career digs and career service aces as a sophomore, before surpassing those numbers again last year.

“Maggi brings a calm technical aspect to the libero position. Her ability to manipulate her passing angles is at an extremely high level," said Johnson. "As she has expanded her range in serve receive and defense, her touch on the ball keeps her extremely accurate. Maggi is the kind of libero that makes everyone around her better with endless support and positivity.”

Soccer adds four: The Redbird soccer team signed Sophie Veytsman of Arlington Heights, Highland’s Kasey Niedhardt, Kristiana Pappanastos of Orland Park and Sydney Smith of St. Louis to national letters of intent.