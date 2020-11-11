Illinois State adds three volleyball, four soccer recruits

NORMAL — Three players signed national letters of intent to play volleyball for Illinois State on Wednesday, Redbird head coach Leah Johnson announced.
The group includes Katelyn Lefler, a setter from Menomonee, Wis.; Aliyah Moore, an outside hitter from Surprise, Ariz.; and Maggie Weller, a libero/defensive specialist from Geneseo.
"This is a dynamic recruiting class that will challenge in each position and carry on the pride of Redbird volleyball off the court and in competition," said Johnson. "These student-athletes are driven, committed and passionate.”
Lefler is a three-year member of Hamilton High School’s volleyball team and on track to graduate in January. She earned an AVCA High School All-Region nod and won a state championship with her high school this past weekend.
“Katelyn brings size, strength and consistency to the Redbird setting group," said Johnson. "Her abilities go beyond her skills. Katelyn is a great teammate, has a consistent work ethic and her joy for the sport will be the traits that build trust for the necessary leadership that comes with the setter position.”
Moore is a three-sport athlete at Valley Vista High School, starting all four years for her indoor volleyball team while playing three seasons of sand volleyball and was a two-year member of the track team. She was a two-time all-conference, all-district and all-region performer.
“Aliyah will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting Redbirds to watch. Aliyah’s combination of explosive athleticism and a dynamic scoring ability will help the Redbirds continue to be a force offensively," said Johnson.
Weller played softball her freshman season at Geneseo High School before focusing solely on volleyball and earning a starting spot all four years. She broke the school’s single season digs record as a freshman, before replacing it her sophomore season. She jumped to the leaderboard in career digs and career service aces as a sophomore, before surpassing those numbers again last year.
“Maggi brings a calm technical aspect to the libero position. Her ability to manipulate her passing angles is at an extremely high level," said Johnson. "As she has expanded her range in serve receive and defense, her touch on the ball keeps her extremely accurate. Maggi is the kind of libero that makes everyone around her better with endless support and positivity.”
Soccer adds four: The Redbird soccer team signed Sophie Veytsman of Arlington Heights, Highland’s Kasey Niedhardt, Kristiana Pappanastos of Orland Park and Sydney Smith of St. Louis to national letters of intent.
“This is a group that comes with talent, character, energy, and a passion for the game of soccer,” ISU coach Brad Silvey said. “Their integration into our culture will put us in a position to grow as a program. We look forward to their contributions for the 2021 fall season and beyond.”
Veytsman is a goalkeeper from Buffalo Grove High School who Silvey called a “tenacious and fearless competitor.”
A midfielder/forward, Niedhardt played a Granite City High School. “With her creative flair and brilliant soccer IQ, Kasey will be a fun and clever addition to our roster,” Silvey said.
Pappanastos is another midfielder/forward from Carl Sandburg High School. “KP will provide energy, intensity, and a blue-collar mentality in the wide channels,” said Silvey.
A midfielder who attends Nerinx Hall High School, Smith “has all the tools to be an impactful midfielder as a Redbird. She is tidy with the ball, has a great passing range, good visions and awareness,” according to Silvey.
Pual DeJong '15
Gary Sinise
Jeff Perry '78
Richard Roeper '82
Jane Lynch '82
Craig Robinson '94
Cecilia Suarez '95
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Michelle (Tenitra) Williams
Adam Kinzinger '00
Jay Blunk '86
Suzy Bogguss '79
Judith Ivey '73
Laurie Metcalf '76
Rondi Reed '77
D.A. Weibring '75
Cathy Boswell '83
Doug Collins '73
Dan Rutherford '78
Boomer Grigsby '07
John Malkovich
Donald McHenry '57
Mike Zimmer '79
