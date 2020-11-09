Illinois State among 8 teams named for Golden WIndow Classic on Nov. 25-29

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team was among eight teams announced Monday for the Golden Window Classic from Nov. 25-29 in Lincoln, Neb.

Joining the Redbirds will be another Missouri Valley Conference team, league favorite Northern Iowa, along with host Nebraska, LSU, Saint Louis, Western Kentucky, San Francisco and Nevada.

Games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Bob Devaney Sports Center. Each team will have three games in the multi-team event.

Schedule of games, times and television details weren't announced.

