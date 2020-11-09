 Skip to main content
Illinois State among eight teams named for Golden WIndow Classic on Nov. 25-29
DJ, GOLDEN WINDOW CLASSIC

Illinois State sophomore guard DJ Horne, shown driving against Drake last season, and the Redbirds will be among eight teams in the Golden Window Classic on Nov. 25-29 in Lincoln, Neb.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team was among eight teams announced Monday for the Golden Window Classic from Nov. 25-29 in Lincoln, Neb.

Joining the Redbirds will be another Missouri Valley Conference team, league favorite Northern Iowa, along with host Nebraska, LSU, Saint Louis, Western Kentucky, San Francisco and Nevada.

Games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Bob Devaney Sports Center. Each team will have three games in the multi-team event.

Schedule of games, times and television details weren't announced. 

The event will abide by the health standards put in place for public gatherings as outlined in the State of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures (DHM). The safety plan will be reviewed and approved by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). Face coverings will be required.

Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena will allow 25% capacity. There will be no fans allowed at the Devaney Sports Center. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

LSU probably will be the tourney favorite. The Tigers barely missed cracking the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll released Monday. Saint Louis and UNI also received votes in the AP poll.

ISU has the lowest KenPom rating in the field at 193, while LSU is tops at 36. That could mean a first-round game for the Redbirds against the Tigers. 

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

