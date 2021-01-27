Illinois State baseball announces schedule

NORMAL – The Illinois State baseball team will play its first game since March 11 when it opens the season in Nashville, Tenn., against Belmont on Feb. 19.

The Redbirds have scheduled 27 nonconference games along with a 28-game Missouri Valley Conference slate consisting of seven four-game series.

“The schedule this year has been as fluid as you can possibly imagine,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “A few weeks ago, we were looking at a 40-game schedule and I was in scramble mode. Somehow, we got it all patched up and we can finally release it.”

ISU has 10 games set with teams ranked nationally in the top 25 of Collegiate Baseball with trips to No. 16 East Carolina, No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Dallas Baptist.

The Redbirds also have road sets with Missouri and Southeast Missouri before playing its first game at Duffy Bass Field on March 26 to start a three-game series with Arkansas State.