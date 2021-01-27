 Skip to main content
Illinois State baseball announces schedule
Joe Butler

Illinois State's Joe Butler gets a high five from assistant coach Wally Crancer as he rounds third base after hitting a home run against Arkansas on March 3, 2020.

 Randy Reinhardt

NORMAL – The Illinois State baseball team will play its first game since March 11 when it opens the season in Nashville, Tenn., against Belmont on Feb. 19.

The Redbirds have scheduled 27 nonconference games along with a 28-game Missouri Valley Conference slate consisting of seven four-game series.

“The schedule this year has been as fluid as you can possibly imagine,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “A few weeks ago, we were looking at a 40-game schedule and I was in scramble mode. Somehow, we got it all patched up and we can finally release it.”

ISU has 10 games set with teams ranked nationally in the top 25 of Collegiate Baseball with trips to No. 16 East Carolina, No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Dallas Baptist.

The Redbirds also have road sets with Missouri and Southeast Missouri before playing its first game at Duffy Bass Field on March 26 to start a three-game series with Arkansas State.

“There are a few big RPI weekends in the nonconference segments,” said Holm. “As 2019 proved, those weekends come in handy during (NCAA Tournament) selection time.”

ISU opens its MVC schedule on April 2 at Southern Illinois with the initial home Valley series on April 9-11 against Indiana State.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

