Illinois State baseball announces schedule

NORMAL – The Illinois State baseball team will play its first game since March 11 when it opens the season in Nashville, Tenn., against Belmont on Feb. 19.
The Redbirds have scheduled 27 nonconference games along with a 28-game Missouri Valley Conference slate consisting of seven four-game series.
“The schedule this year has been as fluid as you can possibly imagine,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “A few weeks ago, we were looking at a 40-game schedule and I was in scramble mode. Somehow, we got it all patched up and we can finally release it.”
Hayden Jones impressed at and behind the plate in the CSL. Hayden terrorized pitchers all summer displaying ability to drive the baseball gap to gap and compete every pitch. Check out these bombs 💣💣 #CSL @Mr_Jonesey24 @RedbirdBaseball @d1baseball pic.twitter.com/wVGjiq4o12— College Summer League at Grand Park (@CSL_GrandPark) January 14, 2021
ISU has 10 games set with teams ranked nationally in the top 25 of Collegiate Baseball with trips to No. 16 East Carolina, No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Dallas Baptist.
The Redbirds also have road sets with Missouri and Southeast Missouri before playing its first game at Duffy Bass Field on March 26 to start a three-game series with Arkansas State.
“There are a few big RPI weekends in the nonconference segments,” said Holm. “As 2019 proved, those weekends come in handy during (NCAA Tournament) selection time.”
ISU opens its MVC schedule on April 2 at Southern Illinois with the initial home Valley series on April 9-11 against Indiana State.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt