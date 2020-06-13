Illinois State baseball standouts not feeling a draft

In any other year, Illinois State baseball players Colton Johnson, Joe Butler and Connor Peplow would be agreeing to a signing bonus and preparing to begin their professional careers about now.
Yet the Major League Baseball Draft was shrunk from 40 rounds to just five by concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Redbirds on the outside looking in at a 160-player draft that concluded Thursday.
“With the draft being five rounds, I wasn’t really expecting anything from it,” said Butler, ISU’s shortstop. “I was enjoying seeing names pop up I played with and against. But it was disappointing at the same time.”
“It sucks, yeah, but you can’t really change it,” Peplow said. “It is what it is, but I feel a lot of positives coming out of it.”
The Redbird season was halted after 16 games because of the pandemic. ISU will honor the scholarships of those seniors who want to return for a full senior season in 2021.
“I was fully prepared going into the year that it was my last year,” Johnson said. “It was a pill that was really hard to swallow.”
Major league teams are allowed to offer players who went undrafted a maximum of $20,000 to sign as free agents starting Sunday. That’s a far cry from the $324,100 slot value of the final draft pick.
It’s common for teams to contact potential picks during the draft to see what it would take for them to sign before spending a draft pick.
“I fielded a few phone calls (Thursday), but we couldn’t really come to terms,” said Johnson. “It was a lot under slot, free agent money pretty much. The offer wasn’t enough to pull me away from going back to ISU. I’m pretty emotionally attached to go back.”
Johnson was 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in ISU’s truncated season. More impressively, he struck out 37 and walked just six in 25 innings.
“Colton is a 6-foot-4 left-hander. That checks off the first two boxes,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “He can spin a breaking ball. His spin rate shows up really well for him. At Arkansas, we used him as a closer, and his fastball velocity was up to 96. That was the big bump he needed.”
Johnson, who expressed appreciation to ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons for allowing seniors to return on scholarship, has his undergraduate degree in finance and will pursue a master’s in sports management in 2020-21.
While Johnson and Peplow have decided to return to the Redbirds, Butler is keeping his options open.
“If I’m able to get an offer, I don’t know if I’ll take it. Either way, I’ve got two great options,” Butler said. “Go play pro ball or come back with my great teammates and great coaches. I’m definitely considering it right now mainly because of my age.”
Butler will celebrate his 23rd birthday on June 29.
“If Joe gets a chance to sign, that would be great for him. If not, we would love to have him back,” said Holm. “The professional game is getting younger by the day. Unfortunately, the older you get, the harder it is to get a job. I was 31 in the big leagues. At 32, I couldn’t find a job. There are certain times you’ve got to be greedy and worry about yourself in this team game.”
Butler batted .319 with five home runs, 44 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 2019. He had a .242 mark with three homers and 11 RBIs over ISU’s 16 games this season.
“My goal coming into the season first off was have a great last year with the guys and play up to our potential,” Butler said. “A personal goal of mine was the top 10 rounds. I believe I could have showcased that off the good year I had last year. That obviously didn’t happen.”
Holm maintains his players were hurt by not playing home games in front of Midwest scouts specifically assigned to evaluate the Redbirds.
Peplow is a 6-1 junior reliever who has made steady improvement since a rocky freshman season. He was clocked at 95 mph in an early season series.
“He opened the eyes of some guys he was pitching in front of,” said Holm. “He really started to settle down and be the guy everybody thought he could be, including himself.”
Peplow sported a 1.04 ERA in 8⅔ innings this spring and was able to limit his walks to three after issuing 11 walks in 11⅓ innings the previous season.
“It was all about controlling the fastball and taking command with my pitches,” said the right-hander. “That’s what helped me be so successful at the beginning of the year.”
According to Holm, ISU first baseman (and Normal Community graduate) Jake McCaw and catcher Tyson Hays were receiving interest from scouts in the fall and also were potential draft choices.
Johnson and Peplow are excited about the possibilities of a 2021 Redbird baseball season, especially if Butler remains on the roster.
“The returners are going to make some noise,” Johnson promised.
“We expect to win the MVC (Missouri Valley Conference) next year with all the returning guys. We are so stacked,” said Peplow. “We’ll have something really special.”
