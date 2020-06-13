Illinois State baseball standouts not feeling a draft

Johnson, who expressed appreciation to ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons for allowing seniors to return on scholarship, has his undergraduate degree in finance and will pursue a master’s in sports management in 2020-21.

While Johnson and Peplow have decided to return to the Redbirds, Butler is keeping his options open.

“If I’m able to get an offer, I don’t know if I’ll take it. Either way, I’ve got two great options,” Butler said. “Go play pro ball or come back with my great teammates and great coaches. I’m definitely considering it right now mainly because of my age.”

Butler will celebrate his 23rd birthday on June 29.

“If Joe gets a chance to sign, that would be great for him. If not, we would love to have him back,” said Holm. “The professional game is getting younger by the day. Unfortunately, the older you get, the harder it is to get a job. I was 31 in the big leagues. At 32, I couldn’t find a job. There are certain times you’ve got to be greedy and worry about yourself in this team game.”

Butler batted .319 with five home runs, 44 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 2019. He had a .242 mark with three homers and 11 RBIs over ISU’s 16 games this season.