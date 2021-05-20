Illinois State baseball team beats Bradley in 10 innings

Illinois State scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning and hung on to beat Bradley, 6-4, in a Missouri Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Jake McCaw and Jordan Libman each had three hits for the Redbirds, who improved to 22-30 overall and 12-13 in the Valley. Bradley dropped to 18-20 and 10-10, respectively.

McCaw, who had two doubles, also drove in two runs.

Derek Saluta (2-4) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory. ISU starter Colton Johnson went seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while walking one and striking out 11.

ISU and Bradley play a single game at 11 a.m. Friday at Dozer Park.

Day, Leonard honored: For the first time in their careers, Illinois State softball’s Morgan Day and Mack Leonard each earned a spot on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-Mideast Region Second Team.

Day finished a successful senior campaign with a 1.63 ERA and 19-6 record in the circle. She tossed 19 complete games, including eight shutouts, in 163.0 innings pitched. The right-handed hurler’s Missouri Valley Conference-leading 247 strikeouts are the 10th most turned in by a pitcher in NCAA Division I this season.